It always seems that tire strategy and late-race caution flags determine the outcome of the annual Redbud 400, and this year was no different.
Michigan driver Johnny VanDoorn and his brother were on a mission when they arrived at Anderson Speedway. Their father is gravely ill, and VanDoorn was determined to win the Redbud 400 for the third time in his career.
Tire strategy played out when VanDoorn and local drivers Greg VanAlst and Dalton Armstrong stayed out when there was a caution flag on Lap 325.
That sent Jack Dossey III, Daniel Hemric, Cody Coughlin and rookie driver Jett Noland to the pits for fresh tires.
VanDoorn maintained the lead until he was passed by Dossey on Lap 374 while VanAlst and Armstrong, on older tires, lost several positions.
But the Michigan driver was not to be denied, retaking the lead on Lap 383 and then holding off Dossey on the final two restarts to claim the victory.
It took several minutes for VanDoorn to make his way to the winner’s circle because he was dehydrated, but he didn’t miss the opportunity to say the victory was for his father.
Dossey held on for second followed by visiting NASCAR competitor Hemric coming home in third.
It was a good night for most of the local competitors with VanAlst holding on to finish sixth, Armstrong in seventh and J.P. Crabtree recording a 10th-place showing.
There were two rookie drivers in the Redbud 400 field that turned in impressive performances.
Noland ran with the leaders for most of the race and was in a position to challenge for the win until he spun, bringing out the final caution flag with nine laps remaining.
The other was Austin Nason, who started 10th and used the outside groove to gain several positions, actually cracking the top five before his night ended.
It was an extremely clean race with two competition yellow flags taking place after 75 laps of green-flag racing and the other cautions for debris or a single-car spin.
For the fans in attendance, the Redbud 400 didn’t disappoint.
One interesting tidbit came out of the night at Anderson Speedway. Three-time Pay Less Little 500 winner Kody Swanson arrived with helmet in hand looking for a ride.
Swanson would like to run the 2020 Redbud 400, and it would be interesting to see him drive a super late model.
Only one driver has won both the Little 500 and the Redbud 400. That feat was accomplished by Chet Fillip.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The battle for the NTT IndyCar championship is heating up with Josef Newgarden holding only a four-point lead over Alexander Rossi.
Simon Pagenaud won last Sunday on the Toronto street course for his third win of the year and is only 39 points behind Newgarden.
The series travels Saturday to the Iowa Speedway oval, where Newgarden has been particularly strong in recent years.
Things should get interesting.
The Monster Energy Series of NASCAR probably had its best race of the year with Kurt Busch beating younger brother, Kyle, at Kentucky Motor Speedway by just a few feet.
