There will be a lot of criticism of Indy Car officials for not throwing the red flag at the Indianapolis 500 and bringing the race to an end with a green-white-checker finish.
Like everyone watching on television, I was anxiously awaiting to see the final run to the checkered flag between Takuma Sato and Scott Dixon following the crash by Spencer Pigot.
Pigot crashed on Lap 194 and basically demolished the protective barrier at the entrance to pit lane.
Not really sure of how long the clean up would have taken but I’m guessing an extended period of time.
One has to wonder if the television executives had input on finishing the race under caution because of the time that would have been required to make the necessary repairs.
If that was the case, it was a bad decision by the television network because it was the biggest race of the year across all forms of racing in the U.S.
Up until Pigot’s accident, it certainly appeared Dixon, who dominated most of the race, was not going to be able to catch and pass Sato for the victory.
Sato took the race lead on Lap 185 when Zach Veach made his final pit stop and seemingly was able to maintain a comfortable margin over Dixon as the laps quickly passed.
It won’t go down as the best Indianapolis 500 but will always be remembered for the year the coronavirus pandemic prevented fans from attending.
Dixon and Alexander Rossi provided some tremendous racing for the lead near the mid-point, until the California driver made contact with the outside retaining wall on Lap 143.
There were 11 different leaders during the Indy 500 and a total of 22 lead changes.
Sato’s teammate Graham Rahal finished third, so it was a great deal for Rahal Lanigan Letterman Racing
This coming weekend IndyCar travels to the St. Louis area for oval track races Saturday and Sunday.
Right now, Dixon is holding a commanding lead in the race for the championship over his closest challenger, Josef Newgarden.
There was an interesting announcement in recent days by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
Johnson, who is retiring from full-time competition in the Cup Series, said during an interview he would like to compete in up to 15 races in 2021 in differing venues.
What made the announcement significant was the fact Johnson would like to run up to 12 IndyCar events next year.
I suspect most will be on the street and road courses, and it would seem doubtful a start in the Indy 500 would be likely with the 230-mph speeds.
Johnson has only one more chance of making the NASCAR playoff field this weekend on the Daytona road course.
He is five points behind teammate William Byron for the 16th and final Chase position.
His effort was hurt by a disqualification earlier in the year at Charlotte and missing the Brickyard 400 after a positive coronavirus test.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
One week from today will mark the start of practice for the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500.
Currently there are close to 30 entries for the race, including the most recent entries of Dakoda and Caleb Armstrong, former race winner Brian Tyler and former NASCAR star Ken Schrader.
