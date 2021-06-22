The powers to be at the NTT IndyCar Series have to be smiling with the rapid changing of the guard in the open wheel series.
It was anticipated entering 2021 the young guns would begin to make their presence known during the year.
But, thus far, it is the young guns outshining most of the established competitors.
Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward are at the top of the point standings and both drivers have recorded two victories this year, the most among all drivers.
Within the top 10 in points, there are also newer competitors to the series including Rinus VeeKay, Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson — all with one win each.
Granted Palou caught a break last weekend at Road America when race leader Josef Newgarden experienced a mechanical issue on a late-race restart.
Dixon is the only veteran to date with a victory in 2021 and is sitting third in the championship chase, trailing Palou by 53 markers.
What is even more interesting is the first-time winners are scoring victories on the street and road courses and not just the oval races.
Road and street course races are more demanding on a driver and, in most instances, it is more difficult to gain positions.
Palou could easily have a third victory in 2021, coming up just short to Helio Castroneves at the Indianapolis 500. A win at Indy would have given the young driver a commanding points lead.
What is surprising is none of the drivers for Team Penske or Andretti Autosport have scored a win this season.
So what is taking place thus far in IndyCar has to be a delight for the marketing people.
Not only can they still concentrate on established stars like Dixon, Newgarden, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato and James Hinchcliffe, they can start promoting the young guns.
Palou, O’Ward, Herta, Veekay, Conor Daly and Ericsson are drivers that are attracting new and younger fans to the series.
The series travels to Mid-Ohio for a July 4 race, so it will be interesting to see if the young guns can continue to dominate the championship debate.
OTHER RACING NEWS
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is dominating NASCAR Cup competition during the past six weeks.
Larson won again this past weekend at Nashville for his third consecutive victory and fourth of the year.
Prior to that, Larson scored three consecutive runner-up finishes.
Over the course of the past six events, Larson has not finished lower than second place.
The series heads this weekend to Pocono with Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick still looking for that elusive first win.
Right now, the road to victory lane is leading through the Hendrick Motorsports garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.