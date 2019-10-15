It has been an unusual and record setting year for two of the iconic races in central Indiana.
In fact, what took place this year at the Pay Less Little 500 and the Winchester 400 probably would not have seemed possible to not only the race teams but fans as well.
One of the most outstanding performances witnessed by Indiana race fans took place in 1994.
What made that performance unique in many ways was the fact Wisconsin driver Steve Holzhausen was able to lead all 400 laps in the then American Speed Association sanctioned Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.
Holzhausen was able to maintain the lead, even during caution periods when it was easy for a team to at least surrender the point and not lose laps.
At this year’s Pay Less Little 500, drivers Kody Swanson and Shane Hollingsworth, driving for veteran car owner Gene Nolen, combined to lead 499 of the 500 laps.
Bobby Santos III was able to lead one circuit in the race that was won for the third time in four years by Swanson.
This past weekend at the Winchester 400, what wouldn’t have seemed possible took place.
Florida driver Steve Nasse led 492 of the 500 laps in securing the victory. He took the point from pole-sitter Travis Braden and held off all challengers the remainder of the race distance.
No doubt the effort was aided by the Champion Racing Association’s policy of “controlled pit stops” where a team can pit under yellow to change tires, fuel the car and make adjustments without losing track position.
It could be argued the controlled pit stops take some of the drama from the race. That’s a valid point.
But I’m in agreement with the policy for the simple reason it prevents the high-dollar teams, like Kyle Busch Motorsports, from bringing in a NASCAR crew to make the pit stops.
For most of the CRA Super Series, the pit crews consist of volunteers that are only required to make pit stops a few times during the longer races of the season.
The policy took away any advantage the high-dollar teams might have had in the past.
I have witnessed many Winchester 400 races over the past four decades, and Sunday’s was not the best or the worst.
Oklahoma driver Donnie Wilson and Chandler Smith, racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports, had cars capable of challenging Nasse for the lead.
Both experienced handling problems after pit stops and were knocked from competing for the victory.
Smith challenged Nasse in the middle stages of the race, but the Florida driver used the high groove to maintain momentum and keep the lead.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was a great weekend at Winchester Speedway for drivers with connections to Anderson Speedway.
Greg VanAlst, with sponsorship from CB Fabricating, captured the CRA Super Series championship by finishing one position ahead of defending champion Josh Brock in the Winchester 400.
Anderson Speedway late model champion Zachary Tinkle not only won the Sportsman Late Model race last Saturday but was crowned the series champion.
Elwood’s Jacob McElfresh, on the strength of a third-place finish, was crowned the Street Stock champion.
