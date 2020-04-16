ANDERSON — While most aspects of life have been interrupted, postponed or outright canceled, the business of recruiting basketball players continues unabated.
This week was a busy one for the Anderson University basketball programs as four players — including two with area ties — announced they will join the Ravens next season.
Lapel’s versatile Makynlee Taylor announced on social media she will play for the AU women’s team, and former Frankton guard Kayden Key will head back to Madison County after redshirting for his freshman year at Olivet Nazarene.
Taylor has a 5-foot-11 frame that was ideal for interior play at the high school level but has all the necessary skills to play on the perimeter for AU as well.
As a senior, she led the Bulldogs at 12 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and was a 36% 3-point shooter. She also made 65% of her free throws and 46% of her field goals overall while recording six double-doubles in leading Lapel to a 17-7 record.
Taylor’s numbers improved each year of her Lapel career and, in 82 games over her four years, she averaged 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Taylor will study sports medicine at AU and will join senior Hannah Hawkins from Madison-Grant and junior Alli Aiman of Alexandria as Ravens women players with area ties.
The Ravens graduate just one player from last year’s 11-15 team that qualified for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
Key, the 2019 THB Sports Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year, headlines a trio of newcomers to the Ravens men’s team.
Key scored 18.6 points per game as a senior at Frankton and averaged 2 assists in leading the Eagles to the semistate in 2019. In joining Anderson, he will be reunited with his teammate on the 2017 Frankton state championship squad, and fellow 1,000-point career scorer, Maurice Knight.
Knight led the Ravens at 19.1 points and 7 rebounds per game last season as a junior.
Key will be the fourth player from an area high school on the Ravens' roster next season, joining Knight, senior Ronny Williams from Liberty Christian and junior Austin Lyons of Lapel.
The Ravens will also add a pair of men’s players from out of town as Tieon Autry from South Bend Riley and Camden Smith of West Lafayette Harrison also announced their commitments.
Overshadowed by a junior all-star teammate, Autry stands 6-4 and averaged 10 points, 3.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Many of his assists were to Blake Wesley, who averaged 26 points last season as a junior.
A 5-11 guard, Smith scored 7.5 points and 2 assists for the Raiders, who finished 19-7 last season. Smith scored 5.9 points per game as a junior and shot better than 50% on 2-point field goals.
The AU men’s team finished 14-13 last season and advanced to the HCAC tournament semifinals. The Ravens will look to fill the void left by four graduating seniors, including second-leading scorer Malik Laffoon, who averaged 15.1 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.