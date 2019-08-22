PENDLETON — She knew as she eyed her team’s opponent she would have a big edge, something Gracie King and her team took advantage of over and over again Thursday.
In their second match of the season, Madison-Grant simply had no answer for the 6-foot-2 middle hitter as King pounded the Argylls for 14 kills to help Pendleton Heights remain unbeaten on the young season with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 win at home.
Sophomore outside hitter Avery Ross added 10 kills for Pendleton Heights (3-0), whose size was too much for an Argyll team that, at times, seemed unprepared for the Arabians.
“We started really slow and couldn’t seem to catch up from there,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “Everybody was slow, passers moved slow, and it’s hard to do your defense when everyone is slow.”
And the Arabians were quick to take advantage.
PH jumped out to a 22-7 lead in the opening set as Aubree Dwiggins found King early three times. There were signs of life for M-G when Alia Whitton served up a 7-0 run, but King ended that with her fourth kill as PH closed out the set.
“We are strong in the middle, and we like to use that advantage when we can,” King said. “I’ve been lucky to play with Aubree for so long. This year, our offense has been much better (at this time of the year) than it has been in the past. I’m really proud of our passers. They’re doing so great.”
The Argylls did stay close early in the second set, a pair of kills by Grace Holmberg were key as the set was tied 6-6 early.
But the serves and sets from Dwiggins helped spark a decisive 19-5 run for PH as the senior setter repeatedly found King and Ross for putaways.
“We talked about getting the ball to the middle and getting it to the floor quick,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “We wanted our best servers back there to put pressure on them, make them make the errors.”
Dwiggins finished the night with 24 assists, thanks in part to precise passing from Ally Hall, Ramsey Gary and Ross and five aces for the Arabians while senior Averi Lanman added three kills and three aces.
Holmberg led the Argylls with five kills, and Whitton had eight assists and two aces.
M-G (0-2) will host the Argyll Invitational on Saturday while the week ahead could prove to be a big one for the Arabians as they have home matches with Westfield on Monday and Noblesville on Tuesday before traveling to Mount Vernon on Thursday and the Huntington North Invitational next Saturday.
Barksdale is hoping this senior class can do something it has yet to do against those first three opponents.
Win.
“The senior class and I are 0-for-3 against all three,” she said. “It’s a big week for us. We’re preparing with some film tomorrow morning then we’re back in here Saturday morning to translate some of that stuff we learn in the classroom.”
The PH junior varsity team also swept M-G, 25-23 and 25-10.
