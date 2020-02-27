INDIANAPOLIS – Fame and fortune were not on Javon Kinlaw’s mind when he set out for junior college.
In fact, football was a secondary concern, at best, when he arrived at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss.
While many of his peers this week at the NFL Scouting Combine might have focused on major college football and later the NFL, Kinlaw’s needs in 2016 were much more basic and elemental.
“I always tell people I didn’t go to junior college for football, really,” he said Thursday from a podium inside the Indiana Convention Center. “I just went because I had somewhere to sleep and free food to eat. That’s really why I went.
“So I didn’t really go with the expectation, like, ‘Man, I’m gonna go to the SEC. I’m gonna go to the league.’ I just went because I had somewhere to sleep.”
Very soon, Kinlaw will be able to lay his head wherever he chooses. And he’ll be able to afford to bring his family along with him.
The former South Carolina star could be a top-10 pick when the NFL Draft begins April 23 in Las Vegas. And he’s all but certain to go in the top 20.
That’s a long way – physically and metaphorically – from the cold streets of Washington, D.C., where he spent so much of his youth.
Kinlaw often was homeless growing up, and even when his mother could afford to put a roof over his head, he often was without basic needs like electricity or running water.
It’s a story he shared with NFL coaches and decision makers for the first time last month at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. About the same time, he was making a lot of money for himself by dominating the practice week.
Knee tendinitis forced him to leave town before the annual all-star game at the end of the week, and the rehab process also will prevent him from competing in on-field drills Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But the situations Kinlaw has overcome in his past speak loudly about his potential.
As he grew older, he split his time living with his mother in the nation’s capital and with his father in South Carolina.
The first time he traveled – he estimates he was “11 or 12” – Kinlaw rode a Greyhound bus alone from Washington, D.C., to South Carolina. He shared the anecdote Thursday as an example of the things he was exposed to that most kids never have to face.
“But I thought it was cool, though,” he said, “just riding, just seeing different things.”
There are plenty of new sights for Kinlaw this week as he stays in a posh downtown hotel and undergoes the most important job interview of his life.
Kinlaw left Jones County after one season and landed at South Carolina. There, he worked with a nutritionist for the first time and shed 45 pounds of fat.
At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, he’s still stout enough to play defensive end in a 3-4 scheme or defensive tackle in a 4-3. And, in many ways, his game is still developing.
Kinlaw was a dominant force throughout 2019 for the Gamecocks, but it didn’t always show up on the stat sheet. He finished the season with just six sacks, a total he deemed below average, and he’s looking forward to the benefits of professional coaching.
At one point during his media availability, Kinlaw stretched his arms out wide and commented about “learning how to use these hockey sticks I’ve got right here.”
“I haven’t really scratched the surface of my pass rush,” he said. “A lot of the times, I just be out there bull rushing, just walking guys back. So I feel like, once I get that right coaching, the sky’s the limit.”
Kinlaw’s goals have changed drastically since his junior college days.
He’s begun to understand how far the game of football can take him and how much damage he can do within it.
Kinlaw spoke about intimidating opponents, relishing the look in another man’s eye when he’s putting forth maximum effort and realizes he can’t stop the monster on the other side of the ball.
His humble beginnings are evident in Kinlaw’s obsession with improving his technique and getting the most out of his potential.
And his broiling ambition is never too far from the surface.
“First off, I’m just looking to come in and just be a team player, do whatever is needed for the team,” he said. “But when my career is done, I would like to be the best defensive tackle to ever play this game.”
With all he’s overcome to get to this point, it’s best not to bet against him.
Kinlaw got additional motivation about a year ago. Caring for his 11-month-old daughter, Eden, and making sure she can enjoy all the things his childhood lacked drives the massive defensive lineman now.
As he looked around the oversized hall where media interviews are conducted at the Combine, Kinlaw took a moment to reflect upon his journey.
It’s a tale that only could be told in America, fueled by America’s game.
“It means a lot,” KInlaw said of the opportunity before him. “God is good. There is a God, for sure. A lot of the situations I was put in, I shouldn’t even be here in front of you right now. It’s a big blessing for me. I take it serious. I never take it for granted.
“Being here, I’m just soaking it all in, man. Just looking around the room, it’s like, ‘Man, I’m really here.’ I’ve been through so much to get to this point, so I’m just loving it. Man, I love being here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.