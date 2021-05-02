ANDERSON – New Castle driver Jimmy Kirby kept the streak of first-time winners in 100-lap features for the Thunder Car Division at Anderson Speedway alive.
Kirby for the second consecutive time set fast time during qualifications for the 100-lap feature Saturday and started sixth for the feature event following the invert.
The early lead was taken by Earl Adams Jr. on the opening lap when first-row starter Tyler DeHart got loose on the front straight, with David McConnell falling into the second spot.
Kirby and defending division champ Ron Phipps quickly moved into the top five when the only caution flag waved on Lap 9 after Austin Pursley spun on the back straight and made contact with the outside retaining wall.
Adams maintained the lead on the restart, with Kirby and Phipps getting inside of McConnell on the front straight.
On Lap 13 when Adams decided to follow slower traffic, it allowed Kirby to power around on the outside to take the point.
For the next 27 laps, the front trio of Kirby, Adams and Phipps ran in a tight bunch with Phipps moving into the second spot on Lap 40.
From there, Kirby opened a comfortable lead, going on to win by 6 seconds over Phipps -- followed by Adams, McConnell and Michael Lewis.
“It was tight racing early,” Kirby said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane. “Once I got out front, I just wanted to stay out of trouble with lapped traffic.”
Anderson’s Ronnie Rose captured the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model feature, holding off defending champion Jeff Marcum the final 30 laps.
Rose, helped by the inversion, took the lead from the start and was quickly chased by fast-qualifier James Kirby III and Marcum.
Marcum moved into the second spot after five laps with an inside pass of Kirby entering Turn 3 and closed on the rear bumper of Rose’s car.
Kirby brought out the first caution flag on Lap 13 when the right suspension broke and vaulted him into the Turn 3 outside wall.
The final caution waved on Lap 20 when James Butler spun on the front straight.
On the restart, Marcum tried to make the pass on the outside but was never able to get around Rose. From there, he continually tried to get inside Rose in Turn 3 to no avail.
Rose won by .19 pf a second over Marcum, with Jeff Whaley II coming home third and Kevin Gross Sr. and Mike Sargent rounding out the top five.
Rose agreed he had to work for the victory with Marcum attempting a bump-and-run pass in the corners.
“I knew he was right there,” Rose said. “Once he got inside coming off Turn 4, and I just had to hold my line. I knew I had a good car tonight.”
