LAPEL — The opening night of the Madison County tournament saw one always heated rivalry live up to expectations as defending boys champion Frankton visited Lapel.
The Lapel boys held off the Eagles 67-63 behind 25 points from Carson Huber as the Bulldogs completed the sweep of their arch-rival.
With senior Makynlee Taylor and Morgan Knepp leading the way, the Lapel girls outscored Frankton 47-16 in the second half to break open a close game and advance with the 60-34 win.
The biggest lead for the Lapel boys was an 11-point advantage at 58-47 early in the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws from Huber.
But Luke Sheward scored on a driving layup for the Eagles, starting an 8-3 spurt to pull Frankton within five at 61-56, with a 3-point basket by Harrison Schwinn capping the run.
The Bulldogs scored the next three points, including a coast-to-coast driving layup by Huber for a 64-56 lead.
Twice in the final minute-and-a-half, Frankton pulled within three, once on a 3-point basket by Sheward and lastly on a rebound basket by Jacob Davenport, which cut the Lapel lead to 66-63.
But Huber hit a free throw, the last of his game-high point total, for the final margin.
“That’s like every Frankton-Lapel game,” Lapel coach Jimmie Howell said. “Seventy-five percent of the time, it’s going to be a one- or two-possession game.
“And Carson just had a great game tonight. He dribbled in traffic a little too much tonight for me, but he’s come a long way in the two years since he was a sophomore.”
Huber also led all players with six assists and matched junior Caden Eicks for team honors with five rebounds.
When it wasn’t Huber making the play, it was fellow senior Kolby Bullard, who connected four times from 3-point range and tallied 20 points.
Held to just 13 first-half points, the Lapel girls’ offense got going in the right direction in the second half to overcome a five-point halftime deficit.
The Eagles scored the first point of the second half, but a Knepp layup sparked an 8-0 run as the Bulldogs grabbed the lead for good.
It was an eight-point 33-25 lead after the third quarter, but the Bulldogs scored on their next four possessions — 3-point baskets by Lily Daniels and Taylor, a driving layup by Knepp and a rebound basket by Taylor — as the lead swelled to 19 and the Bulldogs never looked back.
Knepp struggled in the first half with turnovers but got calmed down in the locker room at halftime with a little help from her friends.
“Coming into the game, I felt a lot of pressure,” she said. “But at halftime, my teammates said that I knew how good I was. ... They got me where I needed to go.”
Knepp finished with 10 points and four assists while Taylor led all players with 17 points and had eight rebounds, as did Delany Peoples. Daniels scored 11.
“In the second half, we finally got some tipped balls out toward our basket,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “When we can get out and run, we’re tough to stop.”
Frankton was led by junior Chloee Thomas with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Lapel girls will host Pendleton Heights on Thursday in the first semifinal at 6 p.m., followed by Alexandria and Anderson. Frankton will return home for the consolation bracket and a date with Anderson Prep at 6 p.m., with Elwood and Liberty Christian to follow.
The matchups and times will be the same for the boys semifinals Wednesday, which will be played at Alexandria with the consolation games to be played at Elwood
The girls tournament concludes Saturday after the boys decide their champion Friday evening.
