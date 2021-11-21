ANDERSON -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight scored 19 points, and former Lapel star Austin Lyons added 17 as the Anderson University men's basketball team knocked off Olivet 86-75 on Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
"This is a really good win," AU coach Owen Handy said. "Olivet is a talented team. They are tough, physical and well coached. They came out of the half and knocked us on our heels a bit, and it took us some time to get back on balance. We had great resilience and executed consistently at both ends for the last 10 minutes of the game."
The Comets (1-1) started the second half on a 12-3 run and led 50-43 with 15:05 remaining. But the Ravens (4-0) methodically clawed back into the contest.
Lyons' jumper with 7:40 remaining tied the score at 62-62 and started a 13-6 run that put Anderson in control.
With 2:53 left, Olivet called a timeout trailing 73-68. The Ravens closed the game out at the free-throw line, with Camden Smith scoring seven of the team's final 11 points.
Anderson outscored the visitors 30-13 at the free-throw line and shot 41.7% (25-of-60) from the field overall. The Comets were held to 35.9% (28-of-78) shooting.
"Our assistant coaches did a great job today," Handy said. "Jalen Johnson had a quality scout on their personnel with very little video tape to work from. Carter Collins navigated our defensive matchups effectively the whole game. Jovon McGraw's insight about running our ball-screen stuff to Austin was right on."
Knight's layup gave the Ravens a 33-32 lead with 1:50 remaining in the first half. He added a pair of free throws, and Francis Uzorh made a layup to extend the lead to five.
But Olivet cut the deficit to 40-38 at intermission, foreshadowing its big second-half run.
Smith (15 points) and Uzorh (13) joined Knight and Lyons in double figures, with Smith adding a team-high nine rebounds and Uzorh leading Anderson with five blocked shots.
Knight finished with seven rebounds, a steal and a block, and Lyons added four rebounds, an assist and three steals.
"Austin Lyons put together a lights-out stretch of offense in the second half, right when we needed it, and Francis Uzorh quarterbacked the back side of our defense with aplomb," Handy said.
The Ravens are 4-0 for the first time since the 2000-01 season.
Anderson travels to Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday to meet Calvin (2-1) for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.