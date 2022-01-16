ANDERSON -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight scored 29 points Saturday, but the Anderson University men's basketball team couldn't solve Transylvania in an 83-71 defeat at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (8-5, 3-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) used a 17-0 run with 8:55 remaining to take control of what had been a tight contest.
"There is not a lot to say about this game," AU coach Owen Handy said. "The absolute truth is that is that it is really hard to win a basketball game when the other team is awarded 28 second-half free throws and we shoot only two until the last minute of the half."
Knight's jumper with one minute remaining in the first half put the Ravens (10-5, 3-3) ahead 43-43, but Transylvania had an answer.
Hunter Penn made the first of two free-throw attempts with four seconds remaining, then rebounded his own miss on the second shot and scored to put the visitors ahead 45-43 at intermission.
Anderson responded with a 9-0 run to open the second half and regain the advantage with 16 minutes remaining before the Pioneers made their closing kick.
Transylvania shot 52% (26-of-50) from the field and 28-of-38 at the free-throw line. Most of the Pioneers' damage was done inside the paint, where they enjoyed a 42-32 advantage, and they shot just 3-of-7 from 3-point range.
Penn was 11-of-13 from the floor and scored 25 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Brandon Cromwell and Colby Napier added 16 points each for Transylvania, and Jack Patton finished with 10 points.
Knight led the Ravens with nine rebounds and was 10-of-14 at the free-throw line to go along with his game-high point total, and Tate Ivanyo added 13 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes before fouling out.
Fred Shropshire scored nine points for AU, and former Lapel star Austin Lyons had six points off the bench on 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
Former Alexandria star Avery Paddock had four points, five rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench.
The Ravens shot 51.9% (27-of-52) overall but were just 5-of-18 from 3-point range and 12-of-21 at the free-throw line.
Anderson won the rebounding battle 33-24 but turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 25 points for the Pioneers.
The Ravens travel to Rose-Hulman (9-4, 5-2) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
