ANDERSON--The AU men’s basketball team will kick off their season next Monday with an exhibition game against IUPUI. When they take the floor, they will have a very different look than last season.
The Ravens graduated six seniors last year, including two 1,000-point scorers in Cole Hartman and Stanley Duncan. The two players combined for 27.2 points per game last season.
Head coach Owen Handy is entering his eighth season with the Ravens and has led the team to the postseason tournament in each of the last three years. With a new-look squad this season, Handy will have to have different players take on bigger roles if the team wants to make another run in the conference tournament.
“There is not much of a talent drop-off on our roster from last year to this year,” said Handy. “We have perhaps a bit more depth than we did last season; however, we are significantly less experienced, having many players in different roles than they have held in the past.
“There are two challenges that come out of this,” Handy added. “First is bringing an intentional level of focus and competitiveness to everything we do. The second is to develop confidence and comfortability with new roles. This takes time and experience, and in moments it entails failure because learning almost always brings failure along the way, and then growth as a result.”
A few local players will likely see increased roles this season. Maurice Knight (Frankton), Ronny Williams (Liberty Christian) and Austin Lyons (Lapel) all will play significant minutes for the Ravens, according to Handy. All three men won state championships during their time at their respective high schools.
Senior captain and point guard Malik Laffoon is the team’s leading returning scorer. In the past he has not been looked to as the primary scorer but has prepared himself in the offseason to take on more of a load for the offense.
“I’ve really been working on seeing the floor better, picking my spots to shoot and knowing when to defer and my 3-point shooting,” said Laffoon. “My goal is always to win games and play to the best of my ability every time I step on the court. We are a lot younger this year, but we have the ability to play a lot faster with the guys we have.”
The team has been practicing for a few weeks now and played in a scrimmage against Wheaton on Saturday. As they prepare for the regular season, Handy hopes that the work they’ve put in so far will help the transition of personnel go a lot smoother.
“We have as much depth as any team in my eight seasons here, with the possible exception of our team from three seasons ago,” said Handy. “We have 16 players on our roster, none of whom are out of place in a collegiate practice. One thing that has stood out is the growth of our sophomore class. Those four men have made really big strides from their freshman seasons, and all four of them are capable of being significant contributors this season.”
While several players will be able to contribute in limited roles due to the team’s depth, the Ravens will be looking for a new go-to scorer with the absence of Hartman. Handy believes they have that in Knight.
“I’m excited for Maurice Knight,” added Handy. “He is going to have a terrific season. Mo is as talented a player as we have had here, and has put the necessary work in during the offseason over both of the past two summers. He has the ability to be one of the best players in our conference at both ends of the floor, and is a diligent worker at growing various elements of his game. When your best players are also your hardest workers, you have a chance to be really good. Maurice is not our hardest worker every day, but I have been very pleased with his progress in that area. He wants to be that guy, and I think he is going to be.”
The Ravens have also added five freshmen to the roster this season. While their roles are yet to be determined, Handy is excited about the incoming talent.
“The five people who comprise our current freshman class are attentive, coachable and have congruence with my intensity as a coach,” said Handy. “I can push them hard and they are receptive and eager to learn and grow as players. What that means in terms of playing time is still up in the air. But regardless of what sort of minutes they earn this season, it is a group that will be a huge part of our program over the four years they are here.”
The Ravens will play their first home game next Friday against Adrian College. They will kick off the HCAC season on Dec. 7 in a home game against Transylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.