ANDERSON -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight scored 18 points -- including the 1,000th point of his career -- and the Anderson University men's basketball team beat Illinois College 64-48 in its home opener Wednesday.
Knight's milestone point came on a free throw following a technical foul assessed against the Blueboys in the first half and gave the Ravens a 31-20 lead. He has scored 1,011 points in his college career.
Former Lapel star Austin Lyons and Francis Uzorh each scored five points as Anderson (3-0) surged to a 13-5 lead.
Illinois College (3-2) trimmed the deficit to 23-18 with 8:44 remaining in the first half, but the Ravens responded with a 14-2 run and led 37-20 at intermission.
That included holding the Blueboys scoreless over the final 5:43 of the period.
Illinois College rallied early in the second half and cut the deficit to 41-33 with 13:03 remaining, but the visitors could never get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
"Our defensive effort and mental toughness in the second half were simply fantastic," AU coach Owen Handy said. "I have never had a team that could score five points over nine minutes against a quality opponent and maintain a double-digit lead at the same time. We gave up a couple of direct line drives early when we did not square up the ball and a couple when we sagged off a ball-screen switch, but we cleaned those up and did a great job executing our defensive game plan for the last 30 minutes."
Lyons added 13 points for the Ravens, and Uzorh finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Anderson won the rebounding battle 42-30 and shot 17-of-24 from the free-throw line. The Blueboys were just 6-for-14 at the stripe.
The Ravens host Olivet (1-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
