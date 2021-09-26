Calvin University battles past the Anderson University women's soccer team in a 5-1 victory on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The Knights (6-2) outshot the Ravens (1-5-1) by a 35-5 margin and finished with a 19-3 advantage in shots on goal. Calvin is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III poll and is ranked No. 3 in the latest USC Region VIII poll.
"Calvin's a strong team and we knew it would be a battle," Coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We weathered their pressure early. It was a great double-team effort by Izzy Wilson and Lillie Casey to win the ball on the goal and Lillie had great placement and composure to finish it and give us some momentum to finish the half just down by one."
Casey delivered a goal in the 31st minute. Wilson helped Casey recover the loose ball and Casey finished the unassisted goal.
Calvin held a 2-1 lead at halftime. The Knights then took a 3-1 lead in the second half. During the second half, Emmalee Paarlberg came up with a penalty kick save. The Ravens also recorded two defensive saves.
"Emmalee kept us in and came up big with the PK save as well as other key saves from the backline who fought hard. With new players needing to adjust back for [Saturday's} game, I was pleased how they stepped up."
Casey put both of her shots on frame. Taylor Baker provided two shots and one shot on goal. Corissa Horton also added a shot.
Paarlberg saved 12 of the 17 shots she faced.
Anderson takes on Transylvania University (5-2-1, 0-0) to open the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the AU Soccer Fields.
