ANDERSON — Maurice Knight scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds Saturday as the Anderson University men’s basketball team held off Trine 65-57 at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The Thunder (5-4), who came in receiving votes in the D3Hoops.com national poll, took its last lead at 38-37 on a layup by Nick Bowman with 11:49 remaining.
Cade Gentry’s 3-pointer with 10:18 to play put the Ravens ahead for good, and Fred Shropshire extended the lead with another trey 15 seconds later.
Trine never got closer than two points the rest of the way.
“I keep telling our team the uglier the game gets, the more confident I am about the outcome,” AU coach Owen Handy said. “We have a tough, resilient team that is starting to love digging in and guarding.”
Anderson (7-2) shot 46% (23-of-50) overall and 8-of-18 from 3-point range and 11-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Gentry was 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc and scored 11 points off the bench. Jordan Gadis added nine points and five rebounds off the bench, and Francis Uzorh contributed six points and 10 rebounds.
“I want to say something about Cade Gentry,” Handy said. “Cade started all of last season. He played quite a bit early in the season but has fallen out of the rotation lately. We would not have won (Saturday) without Cade.
“All he does is show up, practice hard and have a great attitude. The type of toughness it takes to do that and be mentally ready for the next time his name is called is incredible.”
The Ravens won the rebounding battle 42-29 overall.
Trine shot just 33.9% (20-of-59) from the field, 5-of-21 from 3-point range and 12-of-19 at the free-throw line.
Bowman led the Thunder with 22 points, and Mitchell Geller (11) and Bryce Williams (10) joined him in double figures.
“I hear a lot of people tell me, when talking about a recruit, ‘he could be great at your level,’” Handy said. “Those people all need to come watch a game like this, see Nick Bowman and Maurice Knight and understand what ‘Great at Our Level’ looks like.”
Knight and Gentry connected on back-to-back 3s to give Anderson a 25-21 lead late in the first half, and the Ravens took a 29-23 advantage into the locker room.
The Thunder hit back-to-back 3s to tie the game early in the second half, and the contest remained tight the rest of the way.
Anderson returns to action Tuesday on the road against Wabash. The final non-conference game of the season is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. in Crawfordsville.
“I am really looking forward to our game on Tuesday,” Handy said. “Wabash is an immensely talented and well-coached team with a ton of weapons. It is going to be a great measuring stick to see where we are at this point.”
