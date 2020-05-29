INDIANAPOLIS — The Cleveland Browns are reinventing themselves again.
This time, there’s a turn back toward analytics with chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta — a former general manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers famous for his ties to the “Moneyball” era Oakland Athletics — reportedly gaining sway with owner Jimmy Haslem.
He’ll help oversee a front office that includes the league’s youngest general manager — 33-year-old Andrew Berry, a former pro scouting coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts and the sixth man put in charge of personnel since Haslem bought the Browns in 2012 — and a first-year head coach in former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, the sixth man to hold that title full time in the Haslem era.
The latest extreme makeover follows the epic disappointment of 2019.
The Browns — who have not made the postseason since 2002 and have just two appearances in the past 30 years — were the darlings of the league last summer. Television networks fought for the right to broadcast the team’s games, and there was premature talk of competing for an AFC championship.
Instead, the star-studded roster assembled by former general manager John Dorsey came apart at the seams. First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens — reportedly hired against the wishes of DePodesta — proved overmatched, and an offense projected to be among the NFL’s most explosive finished 22nd in points (20.9) and yards (340.9) per game.
Cleveland hired respected offensive coordinator Todd Monken — who called the plays for the league’s highest-rated passing attack in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and then gave him no play-calling power on game days. That was just one piece of the dysfunction that enveloped the team during a 2-6 start that again removed the franchise from the national spotlight.
Dorsey reportedly declined to accept a diminished role before being let go by Haslem after the season, opening the door for the next round of restructuring.
With a first-time general manager and head coach, the Browns could be particularly tested by the offseason restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the team’s offseason as a whole again has been met by glowing reviews.
This spring lacked the style points of last year’s signature addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but there was no shortage of substance.
The biggest move might well have been the hiring of Bill Callahan as offensive line coach. A former head coach for the Oakland Raiders and the University of Nebraska, Callahan spent the last three years with the Washington Redskins and finished the 2019 season as the team’s interim head coach.
He’s viewed as one of the NFL’s best offensive line minds and will be tasked with turning around a unit that surrendered 41 sacks last season.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield shares some responsibility for the 40 sacks he took, but the lack of protection unquestionably played a role in the 25-year-old’s second-season slide. His completion rate dropped more than four points to 59.4% and he finished the season with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
Getting the 2018 No. 1 overall pick back on track is a major priority for Cleveland, and that process starts at the line of scrimmage.
The Browns’ biggest free agent signing was right tackle Jack Conklin, a 25-year-old former first-round pick who made 57 starts over four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. And Cleveland used the 10th overall draft pick to select Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
That duo gives Callahan a pair of critical building blocks for his recovery mission.
“You talk about a system fit, you could not get a more perfect tackle in free agency than Jack,” Callahan told reporters on a conference call this spring. “… He has the toolbox and he has the skill set to do quite well.”
Few question the physical talent of the Browns’ roster, and there is growing optimism the team can leave the train wreck of 2019 behind.
Berry and Stefanski have been praised for bringing stability to the organization, even with much of their interaction coming virtually with team headquarters still in the beginning stages of reopening across the league.
There’s also a sense less hype and tighter on-field focus will help Cleveland take some necessary steps forward in 2020.
Mayfield, known for his brash demeanor through his first two seasons, articulated the new approach as well as anyone during his first offseason conference call with reporters this week.
“It’s just time to work, do our thing instead of talking about it,” the quarterback said. “This is the first media thing I’ve done just because there’s no need to be talking about it. It’s just time to go do it.”
