INDIANAPOLIS — There always seems to be a fresh rumor.
In 2019, it was Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins. Early this spring, it was Tom Brady. After he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it tepidly turned toward Jordan Love.
“Derek Carr is on the way out,” the whispers always seem to suggest.
He’s not the right fit with head coach Jon Gruden. The franchise is running out of patience waiting for him to join the elite. Owner Mark Davis needs a big splash to sell tickets and hook a new fanbase on his football team.
The reasons are constantly evolving, but the allegations remain the same. Carr is good, but he isn’t great. And it might be time to move on.
But as the Raiders prepare to open the Las Vegas era this fall, Carr’s still running the show.
Instead of jettisoning the three-time Pro Bowler, in fact, the Raiders have worked hard to improve the talent around him. Three of the team’s first four draft picks were wide receivers, beginning with Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III at No. 12 overall.
Veteran Tyrell Williams should be healthier after plantar fasciitis limited him during his first season with the franchise. Tight end Darren Waller is poised to follow up his breakout season after moving over from wide receiver, and two-time all-pro Jason Witten joins the position group after 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The running game’s also in good hands after Josh Jacobs posted 1,316 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie.
The Raiders finished 11th with 363.7 yards per game in 2019 but could only translate that into an average of 19.6 points – 24th in the NFL. Most notably, a declining offense contributed to the team’s 1-5 finish that left it out of the playoffs for the fifth time in Carr’s six seasons.
So the rumors swirled again this spring, but the quarterback is learning how to block them out.
“Don’t care anymore about the noise,” Carr wrote in response to a fan offering support on Twitter in April. “I really used to care a lot about making everybody happy, bro. That’s over. I don’t need any new friends in this football thing.
“I’m here to win and plan on doing so with my teammates this year!”
A 6-4 start in 2019 provides optimism. So does the fact Carr is about to play in the same offensive scheme for the third straight year, the longest stretch of his professional career.
He completed a career-high 70.4% of his passes last year and posted a career-high 100.8 quarterback rating. Along the way, Carr threw for 4,054 yards (another career high) with 21 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.
It prompted general manager Mike Mayock to praise the quarterback’s “high level” of play while speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. But it didn’t prevent Mayock from taking out an insurance policy.
Las Vegas signed former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota to a two-year, $17 million contract laden with incentives. It’s just enough of a commitment to suggest the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft could be given a real shot to compete.
Not everything falls on Carr’s shoulders.
The Raiders surrendered 26.2 points per game last year and ranked 25th against the pass. Safeties Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath were imported as free agents, and Las Vegas surprised many by selecting Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the 19th overall pick.
Defensive linemen Carl Nassib and Maliek Collins were added to improve depth, and the linebacking corps was remade with Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski.
The Raiders believe they’re close to breaking a string of three consecutive losing seasons and again becoming a factor in a rapidly improving AFC West division. With four prime-time home games, there should be plenty of eyeballs watching the journey unfold.
“We feel like we got better in free agency, and I know we feel like we got better in the draft,” Mayock told reporters in April. “Nobody is going to know how much or if at all until we get on the field and compete. That’s the thing I love about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.