INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a busy offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars as the franchise attempts to move on from the chaotic Tom Coughlin era.
Just two years after reaching the AFC Championship Game and holding a lead against the New England Patriots late in the fourth quarter, the Jags again are looking to rebuild. But they are cautiously optimistic it won’t be a lengthy process this time around.
Jacksonville chose not to completely clean house in January after a 6-10 finish. Coughlin was fired as the vice president of football operations in December, but head coach Doug Marrone will return for a fifth season and general manager David Caldwell is back for his eighth year in charge.
That should provide at least a measure of continuity for a franchise going through significant upheaval.
Coughlin’s tenure came to an end shortly after the NFLPA announced it had won a grievance against the Jaguars for violation of the collective bargaining agreement’s offseason workout rules. Former Jacksonville edge defender Dante Fowler Jr. – the third overall draft pick in 2015 – later confirmed he was a player at the center of the case. He received 25 fines totaling more than $700,000 for missing offseason treatments the team declared mandatory against the rules of the CBA.
But Fowler was hardly the only player unhappy with the way the Jags were conducting business. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey – the fifth overall draft pick in 2016 – successfully orchestrated a trade to the Los Angeles Rams last October, and there still are brewing situations with a pair of players remaining on the roster.
Edge defender Yannick Ngakoue has refused to sign the franchise tag and publicly stated he will not play for Jacksonville again, and running back Leonard Fournette was openly shopped on the trade market prior to the NFL Draft in April.
In a statement to announce the grievance decision, the NFLPA took the unprecedented step of cautioning free agents about considering the Jaguars while pointing out more than 25% of player grievances over the past two years have been filed against the team.
That appeared to be the final straw for owner Shahid Khan, who fired Coughlin a little more than a day later.
“I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone’s best interests,” Khan said in a statement released by the team. “But, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately.”
By quickly turning the page, Jacksonville is hoping to return the focus to the playing field.
While Coughlin’s exact title was not replaced, former San Francisco 49ers GM Trent Baalke was hired as the director of player personnel. And his won’t be the only notable new face in the building.
Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden was hired as offensive coordinator, replacing John DeFilippo who was fired after one season.
Jacksonville had high hopes for its offense in 2019 after signing quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract and teaming him with DeFilippo – his quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl championship run in 2017.
But Foles was injured on the first series of the regular season and made just four starts before being traded to the Chicago Bears in March. The Jaguars were 0-4 in Foles’ starts, but his absence allowed sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew to become something of a folk hero.
The colorful rookie out of Washington State completed 60.6% of his passes for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions and will get a chance as the full-time starter in 2020.
The defense also boasts some promising young pieces. Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson was selected with the ninth overall pick to replace Ramsey, and LSU edge defender K’Lavon Chaisson arrived with the 20th overall pick to provide some insurance against a prolonged holdout by Ngakoue.
Chaisson could soon pair with 2019 seventh overall pick Josh Allen to form a dangerous young pass-rushing duo. Allen had 10.5 sacks in his rookie season.
Still, expectations are low for the Jaguars in the rapidly improving AFC South. The team is considered among the favorites to get the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft and the right to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
That’s due in large part to the recent drama surrounding the franchise and the departure of two more key defensive veterans. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, and cornerback A.J. Bouye was dealt to the Denver Broncos.
Both moves were cost-cutting measures as the Jaguars looked for salary-cap relief.
But Jacksonville notes that should not be read as the franchise throwing in the towel.
“We’ll have a young football team, which – like anything else – there’s a lot of positive to that,” Marrone told reporters before the draft in April. “A bunch of hungry guys coming in here, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of guys trying to work. There are a lot of things to look forward to.”
