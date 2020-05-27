INDIANAPOLIS — The fate of the New York Jets in 2020 rests on the right shoulder of third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
In keeping with that theme, general manager Joe Douglas spent the offseason trying to add protection for the promising passer who turns just 23 years old next week. The Jets drafted hulking Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick and will pair him with George Fant, a 27-year-old free agent who made 24 starts over the past three years with the Seattle Seahawks.
New York also imported a new anchor for the offensive line in center Connor McGovern. The 27-year-old started all 16 games in the middle for the Denver Broncos in 2019 after making 20 starts at right guard over his first two NFL seasons.
The aim is to cut down on the 63 sacks Darnold has endured through his first 26 starts. The lack of consistent protection certainly has contributed to the roller coaster nature of the former Southern Cal star’s first two seasons.
But Darnold ended 2019 on a high note, throwing 13 touchdowns against just four interceptions while leading the Jets to a 6-2 record over the final eight weeks. His numbers got better across the board in Year 2 as he completed 61.2% of his passes for 3,024 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and there clearly is plenty of room for continued improvement moving forward.
“It’s just so much easier for him to talk through a lot of the things that happened last year,” second-year head coach Adam Gase told the New York Post. “Every once in awhile, you see the anger. By being able to see him in these video conferences, you see how angry he gets. ‘Why would I do that?’ or ‘That was so stupid. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have done this. This is how we have to handle this moving forward. This is the adjustment I want to make on this.’
“Him telling us what he wants to do moving forward in certain situations, that gets you excited as a coach.”
Like the rest of the AFC East, New York smells blood in the water with the defection of quarterback Tom Brady from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the first time in two decades, the division title feels up for grabs entering the regular season, and a consistent Darnold is the Jets’ best chance to take advantage of the opportunity.
He'll have to do so, however, with some unproven weapons at wide receiver. The fortification of the offensive line came at a cost to the wide receiver corps.
Deep threat Robby Anderson – who caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 – signed with the Carolina Panthers, and New York eschewed the upper-tier targets in free agency. Instead, the team signed former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman, who is coming off a breakout season in Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old set career highs with 36 catches, 645 yards and six touchdowns but must prove he can continue his growth outside of Bucs head coach Bruce Arians’ high-octane attack.
The Jets did take advantage of a deep wide receiver draft class by nabbing former Baylor star Denzel Mims with the 59th overall pick in the second round. The team also believes running back Le’Veon Bell – who caught 66 passes for 461 yards and one score in his first season in the Big Apple – can expand his role in the passing game.
There were fewer changes on defense, where coordinator Gregg Williams is entering his second season in charge. The Jets jumped from 25th in yards allowed in 2018 to seventh last season and made their most important offseason moves in the secondary.
Disappointing veteran cornerback Trumaine Johnson was released, and New York signed former Indianapolis Colts corner Pierre Desir quickly after his surprise cut this spring.
Desir will find plenty of familiar faces in the defensive backs room, joining a group that already included former Colts cornerback Nate Hairston and safety Mathias Farley and added cornerback Quincy Wilson in a draft day trade.
The most intriguing defensive addition came in the third round of the draft. Former California safety Ashtyn Davis is at the vanguard of the “position-less” football movement and will provide Williams with a versatile piece to move around his chess board.
Still, the Jets’ playoff hopes – and perhaps Gase’s job security – likely depend on Darnold’s ability to create a third-year breakthrough.
“There’s definitely room to grow,” he told the New York Daily News. “Throughout the back half of (last) season, I thought I improved on a lot of things. I thought I got more consistent and was able to get more comfortable with the offense.
“So there’s obviously room to be better for this next year. And, for myself, I’m just trying to be as consistent as possible and play at a high level.”
