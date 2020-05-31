INDIANAPOLIS — This version of the New England Patriots hasn’t worked out so far.
General manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia each spent time with Bill Belichick’s northeastern juggernaut, and they have been working tirelessly to import some measure of that success to the Motor City.
But the Detroit Lions have just a 9-22-1 record and a pair of last-place finishes in the NFC North to show for the duo’s two seasons together. Quinn and Patricia staved off the grim reaper last season with votes of confidence from owner Martha Ford late in the year.
But there’s a clear mandate to turn things around in 2020.
The standard needed to be considered a turnaround is less defined. Is a playoff appearance the bottom line? Or will a winning record do?
Quinn fired Jim Caldwell after back-to-back 9-7 seasons in 2017. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach went 36-28 with two playoff appearances in four seasons with Detroit overall – a record that looks downright parade worthy compared with his successor.
There are extenuating circumstances, of course.
Back surgery limited 32-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford to just eight starts last year, and the Lions lost all eight games they played without him. The franchise paid lip service to the idea of selecting either Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the third overall pick. But that looks to have been an attempt to entice the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers into making a trade up.
Instead, both teams stood pat and landed Tagovailoa and Hebert with the fifth and sixth picks respectively.
Detroit went with its projected choice all along, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. Widely viewed as the draft’s best defensive back, Okudah’s selection completed a fairly drastic overhaul of the defensive secondary this spring.
The Lions traded three-time Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for third- and fifth-round picks and signed former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler Desmond Trufant as his replacement. Detroit also added to its collection of former Patriots by signing safety Duron Harmon, a three-time Super Bowl champion with 29 starts over seven seasons in New England.
The hope is the new-look secondary will help to fix a pass defense that allowed an NFL-worst 284.4 yards per game in 2019.
Outside linebacker Jamie Collins, another former Patriot, will be asked to help improve the pass rush. He had a career-high seven sacks last season in New England and has 24.5 for his seven-year career.
“From that (pass defense) aspect of it, he’s a very versatile player,” Patricia told the Detroit News. “(He) has great flexibility, is a threat in the rush, is a threat in coverage, is very smart, communicates very well. He’s mature. He has great leadership about him.”
The defense will have some new leadership overall with the addition of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as coordinator.
The Lions ranked 31st in total defense (allowing 400.4 yards per game) and 26th in scoring defense (26.4 points per game) last season. Undlin faces some difficulty in his turnaround efforts with the coronavirus pandemic limiting the time he can spend on the field with his team.
But he’s made a good impression during the team’s virtual meetings, and at least one significant veteran is buying into the scheme.
Defensive end Trey Flowers tied for the team lead with seven sacks in his first season with Detroit, and the former Patriot sees Undlin as a good fit with the franchise.
“He’s a fiery guy,” Flowers told the Lions’ website. “He works well with Matt Patricia, and I can tell he’s about the same principles. He’s about winning. He’s about getting the job done. He’s about players going out there and making plays.”
Defense is not the only area targeted for improvement.
Detroit will have a revamped offensive line after surrendering 43 sacks last year. Halapoulivaati Vaitai likely will start at right tackle after being pried away from the Eagles with a five-year, $45 million contract, and the right guard spot could come down to a battle of rookies.
Third-round pick Jonah Jackson out of Ohio State and fourth-rounder Logan Stenberg of Kentucky will attempt to replace Graham Glasgow, who signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Denver Broncos.
A healthy return for Stafford certainly could help the unit. And the Lions’ chances overall.
Despite the team passing on a quarterback in the draft, however, questions remain about the franchise’s long-term commitment to the 2009 first overall pick. Stafford signed a five-year, $135 million extension in 2017, but the deal includes no guaranteed money past this season.
That will keep the rumor mill chugging along if Detroit gets off to another slow start.
But Stafford doesn’t seem to be concerned about of any of it. He’s excited about entering his second season under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and confident that familiarity can give the team an edge in a shortened offseason.
“We want to be a great offense, and the first step to it is making sure everyone is on the same page, pulling in the same direction,” Stafford told the team’s website. “I think we’ve got that. Hopefully, we can continue to grow and get better in Year 2.”
