INDIANAPOLIS — The Cincinnati Bengals got a new head coach in 2019, but the new era actually looks set to begin this year.
The arrival of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick changes the way the franchise is viewed. Suddenly, the Bengals have one of the most promising offensive skill position groups in the league.
Veteran A.J. Green returns to lead a potentially deep wide receiver group. Tyler Boyd is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and the Bengals added former Clemson star Tee Higgins at the top of the second round. Running back Joe Mixon, meanwhile, continued to establish himself with 1,424 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns last year.
It’s a recipe for a high-octane attack under second-year head coach Zac Taylor, a 37-year-old former Nebraska quarterback who served a two-year apprenticeship under one of the game’s premier offensive minds in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.
There’s just one tiny roadblock between the Bengals and offensive superiority – fixing an offensive line that surrendered 48 sacks in 2019. A shoulder injury prevented former Alabama tackle Jonah Williams from taking a snap last season after being drafted 11th overall, and Cincinnati believes his addition will help jump start the line.
But the only other notable addition was guard Xavier Su’a-Filo, a second-round bust for the Houston Texans in the 2014 draft who made 12 starts as a reserve with the Dallas Cowboys over the past two seasons.
Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, is coming off one of the most spectacular college seasons in history. But he’ll need solid protection to reach his full potential as a pro.
“Do we have the character up front? Do we have the talent up front? I think we do,” Cincinnati offensive line coach Jim Turner told the team’s website this spring. “I think we’re going to have a good, solid offensive line.”
The Bengals spent significantly more capital addressing another major weakness from last season, a defense that ranked 30th in the league with an average of 26.3 points allowed.
Among the potential starters imported were former Houston Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader, former Minnesota Vikings cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Makensie Alexander and former New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell.
Cincinnati’s defense twice surrendered more than 40 points during last season’s 0-11 start, and it gave up more than 30 points four times overall.
Improvement on that side of the ball would remove at least some of the tremendous pressure placed on Burrow’s shoulders.
But the goal with the additions throughout the offseason was to change the culture of a franchise that has missed the postseason for four consecutive years.
“You’re looking for guys who are going to be consistent day to day,” Taylor told reporters after the draft. “(Guys who) are going to give their best effort but also challenge those around them and not accept anything that’s less than somebody’s best. We’re not just trying to win games. We’re trying to win championships.”
That will be easier said than done.
There is precedent for quick turnarounds behind a rookie quarterback, but the truncated offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic will do Cincinnati no favors.
Burrow isn’t likely to step into a physical huddle with his new teammates until training camp begins in July, and much of this season could be a feeling-out process as the 23-year-old adjusts to his role as the franchise savior.
A former Ohio high school star, Burrow began his college career at Ohio State before losing a spring competition to Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins for the starting job in 2018. After graduating in just three years, Burrow transferred to LSU with two years of eligibility remaining.
He was a solid starter in Year 1, completing 57.8% of his passes for 2,894 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. But his 2019 season was historic.
Running a pro-style offense under new passing game coordinator Joe Brady – now the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers – Burrow put up video-game numbers. He set an NCAA record by completing 76.3% of his passes and threw for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and just six picks.
It was enough to take the Tigers to the top of the college football world and propel Burrow from a projected mid-round pick to the first overall selection.
There are a lot of expectations that come along with a resume like that, but the cool and confident quarterback hasn’t flinched yet with the weight of a franchise on his shoulders.
“I’m going to focus on putting in the work every day to become the best player I can be,” Burrow said after the draft. “The media loves to talk about pressure, and I think some guys let it get to them. I think if I put in the work, that pressure will be mitigated.”
