INDIANAPOLIS — The Baltimore Ravens won’t sneak up on anybody in 2020. They won’t need to.
Led by MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and a historic rushing attack, Baltimore finished 14-2 and won the AFC North while claiming the conference’s top seed in 2019. The Ravens then spent the spring upgrading a defense that surrendered 217 rushing yards in a 28-12 divisional playoff loss against the Tennessee Titans.
General manager Eric DeCosta traded a fifth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for all-pro defensive end Calais Campbell and signed former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Derek Wolfe to a one-year deal reportedly worth $3 million. The 30-year-old who made 108 starts over eight seasons in Denver was an expertly executed Plan B after an agreement with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through following the physical.
The Ravens continued adding to their defensive pieces in the draft, selecting LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th overall pick and grabbing highly regarded Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike in the third round.
“I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure, and we could break records,” Wolfe told reporters this spring. “We could break the rushing record — yards per rush, stuff like that. Those are the kind of goals that I like to set.”
Baltimore already set a rushing record on the other side of the ball.
Jackson set a single-season mark for quarterbacks with 1,206 rushing yards last year, and the Ravens finished with 3,296 as a team while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. That attack could be even more potent this year with Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins joining Mark Ingram — who rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries — in the backfield.
But the smash-mouth offense isn’t only about the running game.
Jackson’s rapid improvement as a passer in his first full year as a starter made him virtually impossible to defend. His completion percentage skyrocketed from 58.2% in seven starts as a rookie to 66.1% during his MVP season. He also threw for 3,127 yards and led the league with 36 touchdown passes while being intercepted just six times.
And coach John Harbaugh believes his quarterback will be even better in Year 3.
With defenses loading up against the run and committing more resources closer to the line of scrimmage, Baltimore wants to better exploit the deep passing game in 2020. Tight end Mark Andrews was the team’s leading receiver with 64 catches, 852 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
A fully healthy season for wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the addition of speedy Texas wideout Devin Duvernay in the third round should help the Ravens improve those numbers.
“Those corners are going to be one-on-one and those safeties are going to be one-on-one against receivers, especially on some downfield throws, and we got to make them pay for it,” Harbaugh told a group of season-ticket holders this spring per ESPN. “We absolutely have to make them pay. The ability to make them pay for tilting their defense toward stopping our run game with a really, really efficient passing game, I do believe that’s the next step of this offense.
“I really do believe Lamar is going to take the next step.”
That’s not often a sentence spoken about the reigning MVP, but such are the lofty expectations Baltimore has fostered.
A year after taking the NFL by storm with a 12-game winning streak to close out the regular season, the Ravens likely will enter 2020 as a trendy Super Bowl pick.
It won’t be an easy task, particularly in a conference that features Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, but Baltimore isn’t trying to mitigate the hype.
This is a franchise that expects a lot of itself this fall, and it understands opponents will respond in kind.
“Going into last season, we were the iceberg,” Harbaugh told the team’s website. “Ninety percent of what we were going to be capable of was still under water, and people hadn’t seen it yet. Starting next year, we’re not going to be the iceberg. People are going to see us.
“We’re going to be everybody’s most important game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.