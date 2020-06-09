INDIANAPOLIS — After the raucous events of 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers were no doubt happy to enjoy a quiet offseason.
The team traded its first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the regular season and has to feel good about that return. But it led to a spring in which the biggest addition was tight end Eric Ebron, a prodigious talent coming off an injury-filled season with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Steelers’ most important move overall likely was retaining breakout edge rusher Bud Dupree with the franchise tag.
The loss of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency will sting, but on paper this roster isn’t much different than the one that finished 8-8 a year ago.
On the field, that could be a completely different story.
With Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges combining to make 14 starts at quarterback, Pittsburgh’s offense sputtered badly in 2019. The Steelers ranked 27th in the NFL with an average of 18.1 points, and they were 30th with an average of 276.8 yards per game.
The passing game was particularly anemic, ranking 31st with 2,981 yards and 28th with 18 touchdowns. All the struggles on offense wasted a supreme effort from a defense that ranked fifth in points (18.9) and yards (304.1) allowed.
The million-dollar question in the Steel City is how much the return of 38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger will alleviate those concerns.
For all the ugly numbers, Pittsburgh went 8-6 without Big Ben on the field last year. But the team fell apart down the stretch, scoring a total of 30 points in consecutive losses to the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens to miss the playoffs for the second straight year.
Roethlisberger looked to be in vintage form in 2018, setting career highs and leading the league with 452 completions, 675 attempts and 5,129 yards. But there were at least brief whispers the elbow injury that sidelined him last season could lead to his retirement.
Roethlisberger dismissed that speculation early in the offseason and has high expectations for 2020.
“I have no doubts I’m going to be able to come back and play well – none,” he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in March. “I’m throwing without pain for the first time in years. Some games, I would have a little pain. Some games, I would have a lot of pain. To be able to throw without pain now? That feels nice.
“… I know I’m not getting any younger, but I feel younger because I don’t have any pain.”
If Roethlisberger can return to an elite level, there’s every reason to believe Pittsburgh can again be a serious part of the AFC championship discussion.
With Fitzpatrick leading the way, the defense ranked second in the NFL with 28 interceptions in 2019 and was third in the league with an average of just 194.6 passing yards surrendered per game. In 25-year-old T.J. Watt (14.5 sacks), 27-year-old Dupree (11.5) and 31-year-old Cameron Heyward (9), the Steelers also boast of trio of pass rushers that can keep offensive coordinators up at night.
And, despite the very public divorces from star wide receiver Antonio Brown and star running back Le’Veon Bell last year, the pantry remains well stocked on offense. Wide receiver James Washington showed signs of breaking out in his second season, leading the team with 735 receiving yards and 16.7 yards per catch. A healthy return for JuJu Smith-Schuster – who missed four games a year ago – and the additions of Ebron and second-round wide receiver Chase Claypool out of Notre Dame should lead to a dangerous passing attack.
Pittsburgh’s also hoping for a bounce-back season from running back James Conner, who missed six games in 2019.
There is a lot of projection involved in forecasting the Steelers’ 2020 season. Three key offensive players need to return from injury, and Pittsburgh did nothing to prevent a repeat of its quarterback troubles if Roethlisberger again is unable to play.
But the expectations never seem to change for this franchise. Nothing less than Super Bowl contention is good enough, and that’s an attitude head coach Mike Tomlin – who’s never suffered a losing season in 13 years in charge -- embraced last month during an appearance on “Coffee with Cal,” a weekly interview series hosted by Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari.
“(Fans) don’t care about the labor pains,” Tomlin said. “They just want you to deliver the baby. But I subscribe to that. That’s our job, to spoil these fans, to get them fat and sassy. And I love that.
“I appreciate the atmosphere that expectations bring.”
