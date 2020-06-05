INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a turbulent spring for the kings of the AFC South.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked the Houston Texans last among the 32 NFL teams for their offseason moves. The most heavily criticized deal was the very first.
In a shocking decision on the first day free agency opened in March, Texans czar Bill O’Brien traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for declining running back David Johnson and second- and fourth-round picks.
It was a paltry return for one of the league’s most consistent targets. A three-time all-pro, Hopkins has 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns over seven NFL seasons. In the past two seasons, he’s made a catch on nearly 70% of his targets, and highlight reels are filled with his incredible twisting grabs.
Houston reportedly was not interested in working out an extension with the 27-year-old wide receiver, who has three years and nearly $40 million remaining on his deal. That kind of economic decision is not unusual, but it is surprising the Texans did not hold out for a better offer.
The Minnesota Vikings got four picks – including No. 22 overall – from the Buffalo Bills for 26-year-old wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had long been vocal about his displeasure with the organization and has 365 catches for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns over five seasons.
“Anytime you have a guy like Hop, who in my opinion has the best hands in the game and is obviously one of the top receivers of the game, it certainly catches your eye. That’s for sure,” Houston defensive end J.J. Watt told Sports Illustrated. “It’s always tough to lose a guy like that, no matter what the situation is.”
Watt added such calls are above his pay grade and stopped well short of openly criticizing the trade.
Despite the loss of Hopkins, it’s not as though the cupboard is bare.
But 24-year-old quarterback Deshaun Watson will be working with some new faces on offense. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil signed a three-year extension worth $66 million to continue protecting the blind side, but there is plenty of change almost everywhere else.
Johnson will replace the tandem of Lamar Miller and Carlos Hyde in the backfield. He played in just 13 games last year, rushing for 345 yards and two touchdowns and catching 36 passes for 370 yards and four scores.
Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks will be asked to fill some of the void left behind by Hopkins. Cobb caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, and Cooks had 42 catches for 583 yards and two scores for the Los Angeles Rams.
They’ll join returning Will Fuller in Watson’s receiving corps.
“They are doing a heck of a job adding a lot of veteran guys that have played a lot of football at the highest level,” Watson told Houston radio station KHOU last week. “And for them to come in and be professionals and to help the younger guys but also help myself.”
The Texans have ruled the division during O’Brien’s tenure, winning the title in four of the past five seasons. But the postseason has been a different story.
Those four playoff appearances have produced just two victories, and Houston never has advanced beyond the divisional round.
Last year’s loss was particularly difficult. The Texans led the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 24-0 early in the second quarter before surrendering 41 unanswered points and falling 51-31.
“I understand the fans want to get past what we’ve gotten past. I want to get past where we’ve been. That’s the whole goal,” Watt told reporters this spring. “It’s literally why I wake up, go work out, put in the time, put in the effort, put my body through this.
“If (winning a Super Bowl) wasn’t my goal, I wouldn’t keep doing this after these injuries. I would have shut it down a long time ago.”
