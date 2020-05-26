INDIANAPOLIS — Salary cap restrictions dictated 2020 would be a transitional season for the Minnesota Vikings.
But a franchise that firmly believes it’s squarely in the midst of a Super Bowl window will not allow that to lower expectations.
A host of well-known veteran players exited the Twin Cities this spring. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills for a trio of draft picks. Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph were released to cut costs. Star cornerback Trae Waynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent, and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen remains an unrestricted free agent.
Many of those players helped form the backbone of a defense that has driven the Vikings to a pair of NFC North championships and three playoff appearances in head coach Mike Zimmer’s six seasons. But Minnesota feels it’s in good position to move on without them.
The Vikings could have a pair of new starting corners in rookies Jeff Gladney, taken with the 31st overall pick out of TCU, and Cameron Dantzler, a third-rounder from Mississippi State. And Zimmer made several changes to the defensive coaching staff.
His son Adam, who also serves as the team’s linebackers coach, and defensive line coach Andre Patterson were promoted as co-defensive coordinators. They will replace George Edwards, who held the position since Zimmer’s arrival in 2014.
Long-time NFL defensive coordinator Dom Capers also has been added to the staff as a senior defensive assistant.
“I just want another idea guy, really,” Zimmer told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Somebody to come in and maybe have a little better way of doing things than we’ve done in the past.”
Change also is on its way to the offense, where quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a two-year, $66 million contract extension.
Cousins would be greatly aided by a healthy return from wide receiver Adam Thielen. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, the 29-year-old missed six games with a hamstring injury in 2019 and is entering the final year of his contract. Running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 53 receptions for 519 yards, also is in the final season of his rookie deal.
That could add a sense of urgency to a unit that will welcome an enticing new target in former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the 22nd overall draft pick.
The Vikings will have some continuity on offense despite the departure of coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who was hired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
Gary Kubiak served as an assistant head coach and senior offensive assistant in 2019, and the Super Bowl-winning head coach was involved in designing the scheme and game planning each week.
“There will be some changes, obviously, in probably some of the pass game,” Zimmer told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Every year, you’re looking for new and better ways to do things. But the large majority of the offense will be very, very similar.”
That presumably includes a continued emphasis on a rushing attack that ranked sixth in the NFL with 2,133 rushing yards one year after finishing 30th in the same category. Minnesota also leapt from 19th in scoring offense (22.5 points per game) to eighth in 2019 (25.4).
The end result was two more regular season wins and a postseason victory on the road against the New Orleans Saints. But the big prize – a Lombardi Trophy – continues to elude a franchise that hasn’t made a Super Bowl appearance since 1977.
In total, there are seven coaches in new positions this year, and Zimmer is in the final year of his contract. There are expectations the Vikings intend to extend that deal when the coronavirus pandemic subsides and it becomes easier to conduct business.
Regardless, the goal remains the same. And it’s an accomplishment many on Minnesota’s staff have experienced first-hand.
Zimmer won Super Bowl XXX as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys. Capers was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers when that franchise won Super Bowl XLV. And Kubiak has been a part of four Super Bowl championship teams, including as head coach of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
“The only way I know to get over the hump is to keep going back to the hump,” Kubiak told the Pioneer Press. “You have to be good enough to get there every year and find a way to be playing in January.”
