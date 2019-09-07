CLERMONT — Four-time USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson took another step to a fifth title by winning the Rich Vogler Classic on Saturday.
Kody Swanson led all 100 laps to record the victory in a dominant manner, using the required momentum on the Lucas Oil Raceway oval to his advantage.
His run could only be considered flawless, picking the right time to pass slower cars either on the low groove or around the high side.
What was just as impressive was the fact that the race win was accomplished in a backup car.
It was the first win for legendary car owner Gene Nolen at LOR since Jim Keeker pulled into victory lane in 1995.
It was Kody Swanson’s second victory in the Vogler Classic, having won in 2017, and his fifth career Silver Crown victory at LOR.
The five victories tied him with his brother Tanner and Mike Bliss on the LOR oval. It was Kody Swanson’s 29th career win in the Silver Crown Series.
Kody Swanson’s winning margin was 6.5 seconds over his brother.
“You don’t know what racing will throw at you,” he said. “We had problems at DuQuoin last week and had a short week to put everything together. It takes an entire team.”
The Swanson brothers from California were the last two cars out for qualifying and started on the front row.
Kody Swanson claimed quick time from Bobby Santos III, but his brother Tanner bettered his lap by .059 seconds at 20.574 seconds.
Tanner Swanson ran second for the entire race distance, but when the final 31 laps went green he was not able to maintain contact with his brother.
Kyle Hamilton, who won the Silver Crown race at LOR in May, maintained the third positon throughout the race. Justin Grant came home in fourth, with James Davison claiming the fifth spot after starting ninth.
It was only Davison’s, an Indy 500 veteran, second start in a Silver Crown car, having competed earlier in the year at Salem Speedway in the Pat O’Conner Memorial.
The race was slowed three times by caution flags, once for contact by Cody Gallogly with the back straight outside retaining wall. The second was for the spin of Ryan Newman on the back straight.
