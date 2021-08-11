BLOOMINGTON – Early in camp, two under-the-radar players have stood out on Indiana’s defensive front.
Beau Robbins, a third-year sophomore from Carmel, and Weston Kramer, a grad transfer from Northern Illinois, have been making the most of their opportunities in practice according to IU defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.
Peoples said the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Robbins, a four-star prospect and the No. 4 player from Indiana coming out of high school in 2019, is starting to tap into his potential.
“Beau, just from Day 1 has improved drastically,” People said. “His pass rush is much better. He’s playing with much more confidence. He started playing better at the end of last season. He actually got into the bowl game, so I think, you know, Beau is just steady, and he’s what this program is about, a guy that works hard, that loves Indiana football, that is smart and is going to give us everything he’s got.”
Kramer posted 3.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 30 starts at NIU from 2017-20.
“He’s been a very pleasant surprise,” Peoples said. “Very tough, hard-nosed, physical kid. I love what he brings.”
The 6-2, 290-pound Kramer projects to be part of a four-player rotation at defensive tackle that includes returning starters Demarcus Elliot and Sio Nofoagatoto’a and sophomore C.J. Person.
“He’s a hard working guy, hard-hat guy,” Nofoagatoto’a said. “The thing about Wes is you’ve got to tell him to slow down. He’s at 100 miles per hour all day, so that’s just the type of guys you need on the D-line.”
The charge for the IU defensive line this season is to create more havoc. That includes getting more pressure with the four-man rush. IU posted a Big Ten-high 25 sacks last season, but only 6.5 came from the defensive line. Of the 6.5, four came from departed IU All-Big Ten tackle Jerome Johnson, who declared for the NFL Draft and signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins.
In reviewing film from last season, Indiana football coach Tom Allen felt there were opportunities for defensive lineman to take down the quarterback that were missed.
“Anytime you can get more production out of your defensive line, you can get more pass rush out of your defensive line, you don’t have to blitz to get that pass rush, it’s a huge benefit,” Peoples said. “So those are things that we’re trying to work on. We’re trying to make sure that we’re doing our job within the scheme and making plays that come to us.”
An adjustment to the scheme last year within IU’s 4-2-5 defense was the bull position, which is a hybrid defensive end/linebacker capable of both rushing the passer and dropping back in coverage. So far, returning defensive linemen D.K. Bonhomme, Lane Bryant, Mike Ziemba and Auburn transfer Jaren Handy have been working out at the bull spot.
“Between those four guys, we feel good about it,” Peoples said. “We do think we have some pass rushers out of the group, so that’s exciting any time you can generate pass rush out of one position and you don’t have to blitz constantly to get it.”
The Hoosiers must also maintain some physicality up front to stop the run. IU’s first opponent, Iowa, ranked sixth in the Big Ten in rushing last season at 171 yards per game.
“The physicality, everything, the bar is being raised for the D-line,” Nofoagatoto’a said. “We feel like there’s more on our shoulders now because of what we can do and the players we’ve got lining up and what we can do to help our back-end guys up front.”
