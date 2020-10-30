ANDERSON -- Friday night in the Breeders Crown at Harrah's Hoosier Park was devoted to the 2-year-olds, and in the trot for fillies, Lady Chaos was up to the challenge.
Lady Chaos earned the winner’s share of the $600,000 purse for driver David Miller and trainer Linda Toscano.
There was a lot of challenging for position early in the contest, and that was no surprise for Miller.
“A lot of them were trying to get positions,” he said. “They were taking their shots.”
Lady Chaos won her elimination a week ago at Hoosier Park, so the victory wasn’t unexpected, but it was no less thrilling for Toscano.
"I loved her from the minute we bought her," Toscano said. "She's done everything right — we had a couple of glitches along the way, but she really rose to the occasion tonight. I'm tickled. The horses are what drive me here, and the horses are what keep me here. I'm blessed to have an incredible group of owners who have confidence in me and entrust me with animals like this. I couldn't be more happy."
In a big record-setting showing, On A Streak started one in the $600,000 trot for 2-year-old colts and geldings. On A Streak covered the mile in 1:51, a full two seconds quicker than the time set in 2016 by Walner.
On A Streak, driven by Bob McClure, was third at the first quarter and was second at the half and at three quarters, following Captain Corey. But McClure took the young colt down the inside coming for home and had all the room needed to take the lead.
“It’s not easy to drive into the passing lane,” said McClure. “It feels good to get my first (Breeders Crown) win. We’ve had some bad luck in the past.”
On A Streak was fourth in her elimination race a week ago, but trainer Luc Blais wasn’t pessimistic.
“She had a good week,” he said. “She came home in :26.3 last week.”
The win paid $20.80, $11.40 and $5.
In Range finished second for Trace Tetrick, and Venerate was third for Miller.
The night got off to a quick start for driver Peter Wrenn.
He drove Bay Rum to a victory in the card opener, The Johnnie Jamison Memorial Pace for a purse of $10,000. He followed that in Race 4 with a victory behind Odds On Brexit. He then claimed The Beckhams Ztam, a pace for an $18,000 purse.
In The Freaky Feet Pete, a pace for $20,000, General Dolan held off a determined challenge down the stretch, regained the lead and powered to the win for driver Miller. The 5-year-old gelding bounced back from a poor showing last time out. The win paid $11, $7 and $4.20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.