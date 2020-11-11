ANDERSON — The difference in Wednesday’s girls basketball game could be found in 3-point shooting and in a couple of late plays that weren’t made.
The result was Anderson dropped a hard-fought, 63-60 decision to the Fishers Tigers to drop to 0-3 on the season.
The similarities, at least statistically, were worthy of note. The Tribe had 19 turnovers and the Tigers 16. Anderson had 39 rebounds and Fishers 37.
Each team had a single player score in double figures. For Anderson, it was senior Tyra Ford with 35 points. For the visitors, it was senior Katie Burton, who finished with 36.
But the Tigers hit four 3-pointers, one each by four different players and the Indians had just one, that by freshman Amya Collins in the first quarter. The other nine the team attempted were all off the mark.
The score was 25-25 midway through the second quarter when Ford left the game to get her arm checked out after tumbling to the floor. She came back 70 seconds later, and her team trailed 33-25. From that point on, the Tribe tried to catch up but could never quite do it.
At halftime, the Indians were behind 36-27, and after three quarters they were behind 47-39.
“I told them they weren’t going to get it back all at once,” said Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley.
But they started the fourth quarter like they were going to do it quickly. With reserves Kaylie Vaughn, Emma Weber and Gracie Hallgrath, all juniors, on the floor, the home team scored the first four points of the final stanza.
Anderson cut the lead to just a single possession several times — 47-44, 51-48, 53-50, 55-52. Zoe Allen scored on a drive and was fouled with 1:54 remaining to make the score 57-54, but she missed the free throw.
Behind by three, the Indians also missed a chance to cut it to one with a shot in close to the hoop.
“We will certainly work some more on finishing around the basket,” said Cleckley.
With the score 58-56 with 1:18 left, Burton went to the line for Fishers but missed both shots. But Anderson couldn’t contain the rebound. The Tigers got it.
“We went small there for a reason,” said Cleckley. “We had the people in there we wanted. We had our shooters in. But the downside of that is it gave (Fishers) an opportunity to get the rebound.”
The Tigers were again fouled, and this time Burton made them both.
Ford hit the last two of her 19 free throws with 22 seconds left to cut the deficit to 60-58. But Fishers hit enough free throws down the stretch to maintain the lead.
After Ford, who also led the team with 10 rebounds, the highest Anderson scorers were Makrya Dixon and Weber with six points each. Dixon also had nine rebounds.
“She is so focused,” said Cleckley of Ford. “She was getting triple-teamed and still managed 35 points against a good team.”
Anderson’s next game is scheduled for Friday at home against North Central Conference foe Richmond. The game will be varsity only and will start at 6:30 p.m. It will be Richmond’s first game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.