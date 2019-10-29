ANDERSON – It is hard to imagine a team with more early-season obstacles than the 2019-20 version of the Anderson Lady Tribe basketball team.
Consider these factors in front of them before the season gets underway:
The team lost Stasha Hamilton to graduation.
“She averaged 19 or 20 points for us last year,” said Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley. “We certainly are going to need to have several players pick up that scoring loss.”
That one was, at least, expected.
The loss of Tyra Ford was not. Ford was the THB Girls Basketball Player of the year last season as a sophomore. She is currently sidelined by a knee injury.
“We’re not sure about her,” said Cleckley. “She’s going through rehab, and hopefully things will progress well. We’re not sure when she did it. Hopefully, she isn’t gone for the entire year.”
Then there’s the schedule.
“We play three or four of the top-rated teams in our first five games,” said Cleckley. “That can be good for us because it will make us grow up quickly. But you also don’t want it to get them down. It’s the schedule that we have and we can’t do anything about it.”
Anderson hosts Pike on Nov. 5 and then Lawrence North on Nov. 9
Most of the Anderson players are built close to the ground. In other words, “We don’t have a lot of height.” said Cleckley. “
So what is the AHS game plan for approaching the start of the season?
“We are going to focus on defense,” said Cleckley. “That will need to be our calling card. Being a good defensive team will be our primary assignment.”
They will be doing it with a lot of young players. “We will just have two seniors,” said Cleckley. “We do have a strong junior corps, but we don’t have a lot of experience.”
The seniors are Erin Martin and Ve'Ve Williams. The junior group consists of Ford, Makrya Dixon and Karlie Goodwin. The rest are sophomores and freshmen.
“Zoe Allen is a freshman and is going to be a nice little contributor for us,” said Cleckley. “Williams is a strong player who has looked good in practice. Emma Webber (freshman) will play in the post for us.”
The Tribe also has some Madison County titles to defend. They won the last two tournaments and it is still a goal for the team.
“I’d be upset if the girls didn’t still think they could compete for that,” said Cleckley. “We have won the past two years and that’s a difficult thing to accomplish in this county. The County is always one of our primary goals. We also have a new sectional. I’m not saying that one is going to be easy, but it’s been four years since we’ve won a sectional game. It would be nice for the girls to be able to do that.”
Anderson will now be in Sectional 9 in Fortville with Greenfield-Central, Mount Vernon, Pendleton Heights, Richmond, Muncie Central and New Palestine. The Indians were 9-14 a season ago. Cleckley is in his fifth season as the Anderson coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.