FORTVILLE – Zoe Allen said she and her teammates should not have lost to Muncie Central in a regular-season matchup.
Tuesday night, she made sure it didn’t happen a second time.
In the final minute of Tuesday night’s sectional game against Muncie Central, Allen grabbed a key defensive rebound, made a critical steal and swished three of four free throws, helping the Indians to a 49-45 victory in Class 4A Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon.
“It means the world to me,” Allen said of avenging the 58-44 loss on Jan. 18. “Like, we should have never lost in the first place. But we weren’t together at the time. Now we’re together. At practice we had bonding time, and it helped a lot.”
Allen scored a team-high 13 points for Anderson, which improved to 9-14 and moves on to the semifinals against Mount Vernon.
The Indians led for much of the game and never trailed by more than four points. But it was a one-point game with less than a minute to play. And that’s when Allen was at her best. She got a huge defensive rebound when the Bearcats, who scored points off offensive rebounds seven times, tried to take the lead. Then Allen made both ends of a one-and-one, and then she stole the ball from a Bearcat on the baseline, and then she made another free throw to seal the game at 49-45.
“I knew she was tired. I understood that, but we needed her leadership out there on the floor, and we knew with her speed, they would have to foul her to stop her,” Indians coach Shannon Cleckley said. “And that was what we were sort of counting on. They’d have to foul her, she’d come to the line and hit free throws.”
And that’s exactly what she did. Both trips to the line in those final seconds were one-and-ones, and she hit the first one both times to prevent a scoreless possession. The first trip she sank both of them to make it 48-45.
“I knew we had to get stuff done. I knew we had to slow things down,” Allen said. “Even though I was kind of pushing them, we got it done."
Throughout the game, Allen had solid help from her teammates. Makhile Williams came off the bench and provided a spark, particularly early in the fourth quarter. In a span of about two minutes, she got a steal, a defensive rebound, an offensive rebound and putback basket and a traditional three-point play.
“She came up big,” Cleckley said. “She brought a lot of energy for us. She got in some foul trouble earlier, but once she settled down and got in the flow of the game, she helped us get through the end stretch there.”
Jacelyn Starks provided big lifts as well, scoring 12 points and staying active at both ends all night long. Emma Wilson scored nine, draining 3-of-7 3-pointers.
Cleckley credited the defensive effort for flipping the regular-season loss.
“It means that the girls listened to the game plan and followed it to a 'T,'” he said. “We knew we couldn’t go one-on-one for very long, so we had to play zone. The core of our defense was zone and boxing out. Because the first game, they killed us on the boards.”
Allen had 10 rebounds, and Koral Wheeler and Ja’Ryeah Harrison each grabbed six.
Muncie Central finished its season 11-9.
Anderson led for much of the first quarter but trailed 16-13 at the first horn. But the Indians scored nine straight to start the second, with Starks hitting a 3 and then feeding Allen on a fast break, and Emma Weber and McWilliams each scoring a basket in the stretch.
