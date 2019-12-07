ANDERSON — The Anderson girls basketball team lacked just one thing No.12 West Lafayette Harrison had on Phil Buck Court on Saturday afternoon.
A balanced offense, and it cost the Lady Tribe the upset win.
Anderson junior Tyra Ford, despite being under the weather, played most of the game and scored 28 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders came away with a 54-50 win to knock the Indians to 4-5 and hand them their first loss in the North Central Conference.
“We had some foul trouble that involved some of the people we would get that offense from,” said AHS coach Shannon Cleckley. “I thought the officials called a pretty good game, but there was a stretch of time where there were some really unfavorable calls that gave them a 5-0 spurt, and sometimes in a game like this, that can be hard to overcome.”
Anderson held Harrison to an eight-point quarter two times, but it was the third quarter that really hurt the home team. The Indians scored just 11 in that period and let what was a nine-point lead dwindle to 35-30 after three.
During that stretch, Erin Martin and Karlee Goodwin picked up two fouls apiece to go with the two they had in the first half, and it sent them to the bench. Neither scored in the period. In fact, Ford scored all the points in the quarter except for one basket by Makyra Dixon and another by Velynncia Williams.
Then, in the final quarter, when the visitors managed 24 points, the Tribe got 15 on just five field goals, three by Ford. Martin did not score the entire game, and Goodwin failed to score after the first quarter.
Ford was game to try and keep the Tribe in it. But without the threat of others to score, the Raiders double- and triple-teamed her throughout, forcing some longer-than-typical 3s.
Meanwhile, the Raiders feasted on drives to the basket, as they were woefully inadequate as perimeter shooters. They had eight fielders in the fourth quarter and shot 18 free throws, of which they made only half. But it was just enough.
Sydney Jacobsen had 22 points to lead Harrison, followed by Tasi Kukobat with 14 and Anna Henderson with 12, giving them three legitimate offensive weapons.
“Our help defense didn’t get over every time, and that hurt us,” said Cleckley. “But our defense is getting better every game.”
Anderson forced 26 turnovers but had 27 miscues to kill that advantage. The Tribe won a 34-32 rebound battle but hit only 16-of-49 from the field to offset the extra shots.
The Indians return home Tuesday to face Mount Vernon. The Marauders put up a big win over Pendleton Heights on Saturday.
“We know they are a tough team, and we’ll need to be ready,” said Cleckley. “I’ve got a girl with an injured ankle, so she might not be ready for that one. We might have to change our lineup.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.