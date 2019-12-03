ANDERSON — The Anderson Indians made a statement with an overtime win Tuesday evening, defeating the Marion Giants 61-56 on Phil Buck Court.
The Lady Tribe (4-4) began the season with three straight defeats. Since then, Anderson has found a bit of a groove, winning three out of their last four. They came into the game off a dominant, 75-38 win at Kokomo and looked to bring their record to even.
Marion (7-2) entered the evening on a streak, as well. After losing their second game of the season, the Giants had compiled six straight wins heading into Tuesday evening; the last being a 84-76 victory at Arsenal Tech on Saturday.
Leading the Giants is 6-6 Senior Center Ra’Shaya Kyle. The 36th overall nationally rated recruit and Purdue commit leads Marion with 22 points and 14 rebounds per game. Anderson, however, is not without a star of their own. THB’s Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year Tyra Ford leads the Lady Tribe with 22 points and six rebounds per game. Ford looked primed for a breakout performance, and her team would need one.
Anderson opened defensively in a box-and-one. Whenever Kyle got the ball in the paint, she was immediately swarmed by three defenders. The tactic worked in the first quarter, as Kyle was held to just four points and multiple turnovers. Ford led the Lady Tribe both offensively and defensively. Her extra effort led to multiple blocks and steals, and an Anderson lead by three after one quarter.
“She’s going to get her points, we can’t defend that,” said Anderson Head Coach Shannon Cleckley. “What we can do is double, triple team every time she has the ball. Get her frustrated, make her earn her points. And that’s what I felt we did.”
The Lady Tribe continued their suffocating defense into the second quarter. The physicality frustrated the Purdue commit, as she was unable to consistently get clean looks. The floor began to open up as the Giants started hitting shots from distance. Still, the Anderson offense was enough to keep pace, as the game was tied at 27 headed into the break.
Back and forth the teams went, neither able to get a command on the game. The Anderson defense showed visible signs of fatigue, though the intensity never dropped. This led to Kyle making a home at the free throw line. Still, the Lady Tribe continued to fight, and retained the lead. A Karlee Goodwin three ball being the difference headed into the final quarter.
Anderson tried to keep Kyle at bay in the 4th, however the ball continued to find her. Still, her work in the paint only managed to keep the teams even through regulation and the final minute of overtime.
The final minute saw the Lady Tribe hit a lot of clutch free throws. Two by Tyra Ford and two by Erin Martin. A rather ugly ending to a great game for Anderson, something Coach Cleckley will take every day of the week.
“We played four quarters plus the overtime.” Cleckley said. “I mean, those girls battled, they understood what we asked of them, and they never folded.”
Kyle ended with 34 points, leading all scorers. As for the Lady Tribe, Ford led the team with 21 points.
“We are going to concentrate on this tonight,” Cleckley said. “And then we have to get ready for another key opponent in Harrison, we need to focus on them.”
