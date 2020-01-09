LAPEL – Anderson turned up the pressure, Tyra Ford turned on the jets and the Lady Tribe rallied past Akexandria 67-52 in the semifinals of the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
The Tigers (7-9) led 48-39 with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter after Reece VanBlair scored the last of her team-high 18 points.
But Anderson (7-7) was more disciplined in its full-court press over the game’s final 14 minutes and outscored Alex 28-4 the rest of the way to earn an opportunity to play for its third straight county crown.
“We started putting an emphasis on understanding our responsibility,” Indians coach Shannon Cleckley said. “Do your job. … When we finally understood that, we started to put the ball under a lot more pressure.”
Anderson finished with 12 steals, and Ford and Zoe Allen – who also had 11 points — led the way with four each. That defense was responsible for a good portion of the Tigers’ 31 turnovers.
But Alexandria coach Greg Warren said several other errors had more to do with Alexandria rushing its offense. That, too, was at least partially the result of the Lady Tribe’s full-court press.
“Anderson applies so much pressure on you,” Warren said. “Coach Cleckley and his staff do a wonderful job, and Tyra Ford is just a wonderful player.”
Ford, the reigning THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year, took over the game in the final 14 minutes. Her personal 8-0 run pulled the Tribe within a point at 48-47, and Karlee Goodwin’s putback with 3:20 left in the third quarter gave the Indians their first lead since the first three minutes of the second period.
Ford finished with a game-high 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting, and Goodwin added 20 points – many of which kept the Indians afloat in the first half.
“She was great,” Ford said. “I love her.”
Anderson surged to a 20-9 lead with 1:30 remaining in the first period, but Alexandria closed the quarter on an 8-3 run.
The Tigers took their first lead at 27-25 when VanBlair scored with 5:01 to play in the first half and extended their lead into the opening minutes of the third quarter.
“I’m really proud of my girls,” Warren said. “They fought hard. They played hard.”
Warren particularly singled out point guard Jada Stansberry, who scored 11 points in 30 grueling minutes and had the primary responsibility for breaking Anderson’s relentless pressure.
Her efforts led to double-figure scoring for VanBlair and Rylee Pyle, who finished with 10 points and was 4-of-6 from the field.
Anderson turned to a star of its own in Ford to right the ship.
A facilitator by nature, Cleckley asked the junior forward to be more aggressive in the second half. She responded by putting her teammates on her back and taking control of the game.
As a result, the Lady Tribe will play Lapel in Saturday’s championship game. The Bulldogs held on for a 53-52 upset victory against Pendleton Heights in Thursday’s first semifinal.
Alexandria will play the Arabians for third place Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lapel.
“I was really impressed with how Alexandria played,” Cleckley said. “They’re strong, they’re well-coached and they played us really good.”
The championship game is a rematch of last year’s final, won by the Lady Tribe 68-53.
Anderson has won eight straight county tourney games since losing the 2017 championship game against Pendleton Heights and is in the title tilt for the fifth straight year.
Ford said bringing home the trophy is the first item on the Indians’ checklist, and they want to win the championship for senior starter Erin Martin.
She also hopes the Anderson community soon will take notice of her team’s exploits.
“People should be looking at us different,” she said. “Our girls should get a lot more support.”
