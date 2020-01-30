NEW CASTLE – It wasn’t the ideal spot for the Anderson girls basketball team at the end of the first quarter Thursday. The team had just crossed double figures, down 12-10 to New Castle, and having the majority of its shots coming from the foul line.
However, a strong consistent performance from junior Tyra Ford and a defensive surge from the Lady Tribe helped them blow past the Trojans, 58-41. In all but the first quarter, Anderson outscored New Castle.
“We came out slow, but we found our gear once we were able to get into our press,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “I felt that’s what we needed to do in order to jump start something. I thought we were able to press really effectively.”
With the shots not falling and the Trojans hitting three 3-pointers, the Lady Tribe began to drive into the paint and see what would happen. The strategy worked well for Ford as she threw down 25 points, with six of those coming off of made “and-1” opportunities. Her impact made up nearly half of Anderson’s points.
“Ford and (senior Erin) Martin really held it down for us tonight,” Cleckley said. “There was a stretch where Ford’s shots just weren’t going in, but we told her to drive the lane and get those easy buckets. Erin really picked up the slack, hitting some quality shots and also taking it to the basket. A game really evolved from those two.”
Alongside the team’s ability to come up successful in the paint, Anderson limited New Castle to just 23 points in the second half. The Lady Tribe’s success showed on the board on both ends as the team had 27 defensive rebounds and 20 offensive rebounds. In addition, Anderson forced 13 Trojan turnovers.
“Everyone talked about what we need to do on defense at halftime and put their input in,” Ford said. “We fixed what we were doing and just outran them. On offense, I’m just trying to shoot up the ball. If it goes up, it goes in.”
Martin also had a strong performance, breaking into double figures with 12 points. Junior Makyra Dixon added seven points. Anderson also took advantage in facing a team similar in height and limited both of New Castle’s top scorers, Macayla McGowan and Karsen Morgan, to 12 points each.
“I’m going to be honest with you, it’s nice to match up with a team that’s about our height,” Cleckley said. “We play a lot of teams that tower over us, so if we can get some advantage rebounding, I’m going to take it all day long. The girls played hard, did what we told them to do and sometimes those balls fall into the right hands.”
Thursday’s win was the Lady Tribe’s third straight over the Trojans and capped off the regular season. Cleckley said he’s happy with the way the young team performed this season.
“We have only one senior that we’re losing and a young core that’s played a lot of solid minutes this year,” Cleckley said. “I’m very pleased where we are at. At the beginning of the season, I made a prediction of how many games we would win, and I feel like we’ve exceeded that.”
However, Anderson is still hungry for more. Heading into sectional play Tuesday, Anderson could face a handful of familiar faces. The Lady Tribe faces Richmond in the first round, who they narrowly beat in overtime in November. If they win there, they face Muncie Central, who they downed by 16 in December.
“We winning it all,” Ford said. “I think we got it. We just need to play together, play hard and run. The defense is going to be the key.”
