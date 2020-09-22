ANDERSON — Anderson fought off a Liberty Christian comeback of epic proportions and held on for a three-set win that gave the Lady Tribe a three-game winning streak.
The Indians turned back the Lions 29-27, 25-7, 25-18.
When asked if it might be necessary to go back a few years to find a three-game streak like that, AHS coach Beth Etchison said, “You might have to go back a few years to find a three-win season. We won two last year, and both were against (Arsenal) Tech.”
In that opening set, the Indians scored four straight points, two by Tiara Ingram sandwiched around one by Payton Sargent. That gave the home team a 24-15 advantage.
Then the Liberty defense put its foot down. Six straight points came off Anderson hitting errors, but during those points, the Lions played great defense to keep the set alive.
“They were hustling enough to force Anderson to keep making plays,” said Liberty Christian coach Mike Carey.
“When we get ahead, we have a tendency to play not to lose,” said Etchison. “We had kids who were still thinking about the last point when we needed to focus on what will happen on this point.”
What AHS didn’t give the Lions was earned by Kaitlyn Smith at the net. She had two blocks and a kill. The second block tied it at 24-24. Another Tribe hitting error made it 25-24. Maddie Mercer, who had served nine straight points, had a chance to serve for an improbable first-set win.
The game was tied at 25-25 on a Liberty hitting error. Another Smith kill allowed another serve for the win, but a serve error tied the set again. Anderson scored three of the next four points, the finale coming on an ace by Hannah Haywood.
“I told them after that set that they wrapped that one up in a nice bow and handed it to (Liberty), but they just didn’t take it,” said Etchison. “I told them to come out strong in the next set.”
The Indians did just that, racing out to an 8-1 lead with Sargent getting a pair of kills while I’Leigha McKenzie and Ingram each had one. The lead got as large as 15-4, and then a seven-point surge off the serve of Katie Wynne made it 22-5.
This time the home team closed it out.
“That was tough for this young team,” said Carey. “They start to question themselves after that first set. They think they left it all out on the floor, and it still didn’t work out. These are driven kids, and they want to get better. But they are their own worst critics.”
Anderson again got off to a quick start in the third set, going ahead 8-2. The visitors got back to within two just once at 12-10 but couldn’t come all the way back.
“I am so proud of (Madysen) Rees,” said Carey. “She is setting, and she’s never done that before. We needed somebody, and she said she’d try. She’s also our best hitter, so that takes her away from that.”
The Lions play in the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference tournament Saturday at Shortridge.
Anderson plays at Richmond on Thursday and then plays in a talent-rich tournament at Greenfield-Central on Saturday.
“Our defense and the play of our libero (Wynee) has improved so much over the year,” said Etchison. “We are leaps and bounds better. We know the basics, and now we just have to learn the mental side of it. We’ve still got a ways to go.”
