ANDERSON — Senior Nights are for honoring those who played a role in the last four years of a team’s program.
For the Lady Tribe, it was about that and much more as the team closed out the regular season with a 73-33 victory over New Castle on Thursday.
Anderson’s trio of seniors — Tyra Ford, Karlee Goodwin and Makyra Dixon — were front and center in pregame ceremonies and during the contest.
Ford led the team with 16 points despite playing less than three-quarters of the game. She also had 11 assists, five steals and four rebounds. The points leave her 35 points shy of second place on the school’s all-time scoring list. She trails Troy Lewis by that number going into next week’s sectional game against New Palestine.
“It has hit me that this was my last game here,” said Ford. “It means a lot to be up among those other players. Kojak (Fuller, No. 1 on that list) has been inspirational. I am going to miss my teammates, the coaches and the athletic directors.”
“That’s the type of player (Ford) is,” said AHS coach Shannon Cleckley. “She had to have double figures in assists, she had steals and she really enjoys getting everyone involved.”
Goodwin was next in scoring with 11 points, nine of them coming in the first quarter when the Lady Tribe pulled out to an 18-4 lead. Goodwin was second on the team with six rebounds.
The second quarter was a different story as the Trojans got it rolling late in the quarter to score 13 points and trail 35-17 at intermission. That brought up another thing as important as honoring the seniors — getting ready for sectional.
“I was not very happy at halftime,” said Cleckley. “I told them that their execution wasn’t what we wanted. If we want to compete against New Pal, we have to be able to execute. I think I got the message across. We played very well in the third quarter. I told them we had to run plays on every half-court possession, and we did that.”
Ford showed a little smile recalling the feeling at the half.
“I knew coach was upset,” she said. “You learn by his facial expressions. We needed to play better.”
The fourth quarter belonged to the reserves, and they apparently got the message as well. Anderson’s starters scored only two points in the final quarter and took just three shots. The rest of the team hit 8-of-12 from the field in that period and outscored the guests 19-2 over the final eight minutes. Sophomore Makhile McWilliams hit all five of her shots in the game for 10 points. There were 13 Indians who played, and 11 of them scored.
More than two-thirds of the Trojans’ points came from two players. Senior Macayla McGowan and sophomore Jayci Reeves each scored 12. McGowan completed a double-double with 12 rebounds.
The evening was also important for another reason as Amy Lacy received a photo with a poem commemorating the love and respect the team feels for longtime assistant coach Sim Lacy, who died earlier this year. Many family members attended as did former AHS girls basketball coach Chad Wetz.
“It was a very emotional time for us,” said Ford about the pregame ceremonies. “I just had to go out and try to play my game.”
The Lady Tribe finished the regular season with a record of 13-10 to go with championships in the North Central Conference and the Madison County tournament. New Castle finished the season at 1-16.
