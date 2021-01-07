PENDLETON — A rebound basket on the game’s final possession by Lapel freshman Rosemary Likens did not change the outcome, nor was it a noteworthy milestone. What those two points did was ensure the Bulldogs would have more points on the scoreboard than turnovers committed, which alone is a good indicator of how their Madison County semifinal game against three-time defending champion Anderson played out.
The high-pressure Anderson defense forced 36 Lapel turnovers, and Tyra Ford scored a hard-earned 18 points as the Indians defeated the Bulldogs 52-37 to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
Anderson (7-7) will meet the host Pendleton Heights Arabians (9-5) Saturday at 8 p.m. following the 5:30 third-place game between rivals Lapel (8-8) and Frankton (14-2). The Indians will seek an unprecedented fourth straight title.
The Indians set the tone early, forcing seven Lapel miscues in the opening period and racing out to a 10-0 lead. Lapel coach Zach Newby said the full-court pressure from Anderson not only forced turnovers, it caused the Bulldogs to rush shots when they did get the opportunity.
He thought his team would be ready.
“We’ve been working on it for the past week. You wouldn’t think we had,” Newby said. “(Anderson) did exactly what I told (our players) they would do. We just didn’t execute. We didn’t cut hard. We didn’t cut to openings. We cut to spots. We tried to beat them with the dribble and not the pass, and you can’t do that.”
Anderson’s offense was not a thing of beauty, either. The Tribe committed 21 turnovers, including their first four second-quarter possessions when the teams combined for nine straight turnovers. Anderson and Lapel also scored a total of 11 points in the period as the Indians took a 20-10 halftime lead on a late second-quarter basket by Makhile McWilliams.
Lapel committed nine turnovers in the third quarter but cut the lead to 28-20 on a baseline jumper by AnnaLee Stow.
But the Indians converted steals by Amaya Collins and Emma Weber into easy transition points, and Ford scored just before the end of the period as Anderson stretched the lead to 36-22 headed to the fourth.
Lapel also struggled getting offense from anyone other than Ashlynn Allman, who led the Bulldogs with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Heading to the final period, none of her teammates recorded more than one field goal.
“I don’t think their half-court pressure had anything to do with our missing shots,” Newby said. “The nerves and the shakiness from their press led to being unsure down here (offensive half court). You press people to speed them up. We never backed off the gas and said, ‘Let’s make them play half court defense.’”
Guarded primarily by Chloe Tucker, Ford, who averages over 26 points, was held to just 10. Newby knows she is not easy to shut down but was happy with the way Tucker limited her.
“We worked really hard this last week in practice on how we can contain her a little bit,” he said. “We did that, but they had some kids step up and make some shots.”
Collins finished with nine points, and Karlee Goodwin added eight for the Indians while Makhile McWilliams contributed six points and 12 rebounds off the bench.
Stow and Likens finished with seven points each in support of Allman.
