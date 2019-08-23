ELWOOD -- It only took Lapel one minute, four seconds to get on the board against Elwood in the first game of the 2019 season. A 30-yard connection from senior quarterback Cole Alexander to senior Charlie Prough was the catalyst to a high-scoring performance by the Bulldogs. Lapel ended the first quarter up 28-0 and rolled to a 42-6 victory.
“I always have things to improve on, but I did a few things well,” Alexander said. “We need to get plays in faster and complete every ball thrown.”
Although Alexander wants to speed up his offense, the tempo he set was no match for the Panthers.
A first-quarter show by the Bulldogs was headed by Alexander’s passing performance of over 100 yards in the air. Lapel also forced two interceptions to give its offense even more room to run the field.
It did not take long for the Bulldogs to add yet another score in the second quarter. A pass by Alexander extended the lead only 1:19 into the period.
“We did some things well, but we have to clean up a lot of stuff,” Lapel head coach Tim Miller said. “The penalties on defense need to get cut down. We have a lot of improving to do, but it is Week 1, and we will keep building off of it.”
The second quarter brought the same story, but with a little more help from the run-game. Lapel ended the first half up 42-0 with leading performances by Alexander and senior running back Tyler Dollar.
Dollar rushed for over 100 yards and had an interception on the defensive end.
The Panthers were only able to find the red zone twice in the first half. Because of the score differential, the new running-clock rule was put into place to start the third quarter.
Alexander’s performance was not only highlighted by his passing, as his rushing game shone through as well. However, Miller said there are still a few things to tighten up.
“Our expectations are really high on Cole,” Miller said. “I thought he played very well. He threw some great footballs and ran the ball well. There were one or two plays where I thought that his reads could have improved.”
Although the offense supplied the points, an aggressive defensive effort for the Bulldogs kept the Panthers off of the scoreboard until the final 23 seconds on a touchdown throw by freshman Chance Martin.
An important part of Lapel’s performance came on the defensive end and its ability to pass rush and force punts.
“I thought our defense got after it,” Miller said. “The penalties need to be corrected, but they ran to the football and were hitting people.”
Every offense needs a defense to back it up, and Alexander got exactly what he needed to pull off a strong win on the road.
“The defense was great tonight” Alexander said. “I knew our pass rush had it in them because every day they go against us, and they cause us problems all the time.”
Because of the running clock, the game ended after a failed extra-point attempt by the Panthers.
“(Getting a win) is a huge confidence booster,” Alexander said. “Getting a win under our belt and knocking some rust off will allow us to keep building week by week.”
