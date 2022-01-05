ALEXANDRIA — The last time the Anderson Indians won the Madison County boys basketball championship was in 2014, and they had to get through Pendleton Heights, Liberty Christian and Lapel to do so.
Donnie Bowling and the Indians are two-thirds of the way toward repeating the same road in 2022.
Ty Wills scored eight of his game-high 16 points during the second period as Anderson blew open a close game for a 56-36 victory over the Lions in Wednesday’s second county tournament semifinal.
Lapel also won convincingly in the first semifinal 71-43 over Alexandria.
After a sluggish offensive start to his season, Wills has shown signs of picking up his pace of late. Wednesday, he scored by attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line, which is a good sign for Anderson (7-2).
“I think he probably could have had 24 (points) if he had made some of those layups at the end,” Bowling said. “But it is good to get him back. It seems like he is playing more free like he was last year.”
Bowling also knows he does not have to remind his team Lapel (6-5) is no pushover. The teams played on the opening weekend of the season, and the Bulldogs led throughout before Anderson took a very close 60-54 win at Lapel.
“They almost did get us, and I think (we’ll) be excited for this,” Bowling said. “I heard a lot of people say that we looked out of shape or not in the game. We’ll see this time. I think you’ll see a better team. I think we’ve improved.”
Ahmere Carson added 13 points for the Indians while Zack Jeffers led the Lions with 12 points.
Lapel ramped up its defensive intensity and forced six Alexandria turnovers over an eight-possession span before halftime and converted those directly into 11 points as the Bulldogs advanced — like Anderson — largely on the strength of a dominant second quarter.
“We changed our defense, created some havoc and turned them over quite a bit,” Lapel coach Tod Windlan said. “It’s kind of a hybrid man-press. It’s kind of hard to play against if you haven’t seen it much. The kids did exactly what we said. We forced them to the side and rotated perfectly.”
Lapel made 5 of 11 3-point baskets during the second quarter — including consecutive makes from Griffin Craig — as the Bulldogs flipped a five-point deficit into an 11-point halftime advantage thanks to a 16-point run.
Corbin Renihan led Lapel with 16 points, and Landon Bair added 13 points and eight assists. Craig and Nick Witte scored nine each, and Bode Judge led all players with 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs will play for their first county title since 2016, when they also won the Class 2A state championship.
“It’s going to be a great game coming up,” Windlan said. “Of course, we played Anderson and we got some more tape on them. … We’re going to have to play very well to win.”
Alexandria (5-6) saw a modest three-game win streak come to an end and was led by Trenton Patz with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Lions and Tigers will face off in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the championship game between Lapel and Anderson.
