ANDERSON – Brennan Stow and Owen Robey combined for a one-hitter, and Lapel surged past Alexandria 11-0 for fifth place in the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Memorial Field.
Stow struck out seven and walked three while surrendering the lone hit in four innings on the mound for the Bulldogs. Robey threw a perfect fifth, inducing three groundouts to end the game on the mercy rule.
Trenton Patz drove a double off the left-field fence for the Tigers’ only hit to lead off the third inning. Alexandria (2-8) loaded the bases with one out in that frame, but Stow got a pair of strikeouts to escape the jam.
Lapel (5-3) sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs on five hits. Brock Harper capped the rally with a two-run single, and the Bullldogs also got run-scoring singles from Camden Gooding, Parker Allman and Owen Imel.
Noah Clark walked and scored the game’s first run in the top of the first inning. He added a two-run double in the second, and Lapel tacked on two more on a single by Allman in the fourth.
Allman finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI to lead the Bulldogs at the plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.