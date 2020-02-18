SHERIDAN – The Lapel boys basketball team earned every point and every part of a 67-63 win at Sheridan on Tuesday night.
And the Bulldogs will have the bruises to prove it.
In a game where drives to the basket became instantly contested and the refs let them play through contact, Lapel got big contributions across its lineup to improve to 13-8 and add a little more experience to an already veteran group.
Seniors Kolby Bullard, Carson Huber and Cole Alexander were unflappable as they helped their teammates weather every storm the Blackhawks threw at them.
Bullard had 17 points, including five deep 3-pointers, all seeming to come at big moments. Huber controlled the point while scoring 16 points to go with seven assists and four steals. Alexander added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals of his own, including the game-clincher with 24 seconds left off a deflection by teammate Blake Mills.
“Our seniors are our leaders,” Lapel head coach Jimmie Howell said. “When their heads are up, everyone’s head is up, and that’s when we play our best.”
Caden Eicks also had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs, who seemed to take control of this game early on.
A pair of layups by Eicks put Lapel up, 25-15, with 5:38 left in the half, but Sheridan (5-15) showed why it is better than its record shows. The Blackhawks put together a 12-2 run to tie the game two minutes before halftime and eventually took the lead when Tyler Lowder’s 3-pointer went in at the buzzer to put Sheridan up 36-34 at the break.
Much of that damage came when Huber went to the bench with his second foul. The Bulldogs missed their 5-foot-8 point guard as the offense stalled a bit.
“Carson’s a three-year starter, and he keeps us going,” Howell said. “When he wasn’t in there, you could tell.”
Sheridan looked comfortable in the physical nature of the first half. Howell’s message to the Bulldogs in the locker room was simple.
“I told them we haven’t lost a close game yet this year and to keep battling,” Howell said. “It was as simple as that.”
A back-and-forth third quarter that saw six lead changes ended in a 49-49 tie. It wasn’t deadlocked for long as Bullard stroked back-to-back 22-footers to put Lapel up, 55-49 with 6:28 to play.
True to form, Sheridan came right back with a 5-0 run of its own before another Bullard 3-pointer pushed Lapel back out to 58-54.
Lapel was 9-of-23 (39 percent) beyond the arc. Howell said that’s a few more attempts than he’d like to see on a given night, but the style of play dictated the long shots, and he’d take them.
“Kolby’s a good shooter,” Howell said. “We needed him, obviously.”
Lapel led, 62-56, with 3:25 to play when the Bulldogs pulled the ball out and starting winding time off the clock. Sheridan’s defense stiffened and like the Blackhawks had all night, a 7-0 run turned the tables as a nice backdoor pass from Kyle Eden to Silas DeVaney for an easy layup gave the hosts a 63-62 lead with 59 seconds left.
No worries. Huber stepped up nine seconds later with his fourth 3-pointer, giving Lapel the lead for good. Alexander and Mills then combined on their steal, and Lapel sealed it from the free-throw line.
“We talked in the huddle about being aggressive on defense once we got the lead back,” Howell said. “We only had the four team fouls, so we could afford to foul them as long as they weren’t in the act (of shooting).”
It worked, and Lapel improved to 4-0 in games decided by four or fewer points.
The Bulldogs close out the regular season with home games against Madison-Grant (Friday) and Tipton (Feb. 27). Sectional play starts the following week at Alexandria High School.
Lapel cruises in JV win
Griffin Craig led way with 12 points, and Landon Bair scored 9 as the Lapel JV jumped out big on Sheridan in winning, 65-40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.