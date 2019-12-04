LAPEL — Lapel clicked early and put away Elwood to give Bulldogs’ coach Jimmie Howell the school coaching record for boys basketball wins Wednesday night.
The 77-22 triumph was No. 613 in Howell’s coaching career and his 251st as the boys basketball coach at his alma mater. He passed Dallas Hunter for that honor.
“You always like to be the leader at something,” he said in the locker room following the game. “Coach Hunter and my dad were the people I emulated growing up.”
No ceremony or recognition was made of the accomplishment following the game. The plan is to take the game ball and make a presentation at the next Lapel home game, which is not until Dec. 21 against Lafayette Jeff.
The game served as a showcase of all the varsity players. By halftime, 14 players had taken the court, and by game’s end, 13 of them had scored. The Bulldogs’ starting five scored just six points in the second half.
“We got a lot of players playing time,”said Howell. “The kids understand their roles. We’ve got kids who will go out and do what we ask of them.”
It also served as the first game back for 6-foot-5 senior Gage White. White hit 8-of-10 shots from the field and led his team with seven rebounds.
“Gage gives us an inside presence,” said Howell. “He defends and rebounds and give us depth.”
It means the Bulldogs can put three 6-5 players on the floor at one time.
After White’s game-high 16 points, Bryce Carpenter was next with 10 points. Kolby Bullard and Caden Eicks were next with eight each.
Lapel won the rebounding battle 36-13 and had just seven turnovers and five team fouls the entire game. Cole Alexander was second in rebounds with six.
Only two players for the Panthers hit more than one field goal. Sophomore Will Retherford was the leading scorer with five, and Colton Limoges was next with four. Limoges also had five rebounds to lead his team. Elwood has just one senior on the varsity roster.
The Panthers are 0-2 and will play next at Daleville on Saturday night.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces,” said Howell. “It will just be a matter of how they all mesh together. The goal is to be as good as you can as early as you can. We’ve had some injuries that have slowed us down. But I am pleased with what we’ve done so far.”
The Bulldogs return to action Friday night at Pendleton Heights.
