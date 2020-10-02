ANDERSON -- If the boys tennis sectional had a Magic 8 Ball, you wouldn’t need to turn it over to see what it says.
The reading would be: “Lapel wins.”
Now for eight straight years that has been the case after the Bulldogs defeated Alexandria 5-0 to move on to Tuesday’s Marion Regional, where they will play Jay County.
“It doesn’t ever get old,” said Lapel coach Justin Coomer. “This year I have been so nervous because of the (COVID-19) contact tracing and possibility of losing players. APA missed out on the chance for the soccer team to play in the sectional. Now maybe I can relax a little bit.”
Much of Friday’s suspense was removed early, thanks to the experienced and talented doubles teams the winners put on the court. Both matches were resolved rather quickly.
At No. 1 doubles, Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair defeated the Tigers’ duo of Jesse Lipps and Aaron Matthews, while at No. 2, Ian Bailey and Nick Thalls stopped Benjamin DeVault and James Ward. Both matches were 6-0, 6-0.
That meant Lapel only had to win one singles point to wrap up an eighth straight crown. That point came from No. 1 singles. The Bulldogs’ freshman Jacob Erwin trailed the Tigers’ Derek Stinefield through much of the first set. But Erwin closed with a flurry to win 7-5 and finished it off 6-2.
“Jacob is a good player, and he adjusted to Derek’s game very well,” said Alex coach Matt DeVault. “Derek played well, and a lot of the points were competitive.”
The most convincing singles win came at No. 2 where sophomore Isaac Bair stopped Alexandria’s Brayden Bates 6-2, 6-2.
“Isaac just came out like gangbusters in the first set,” said Coomer.
Bair had not played against Bates previously, but he did his scouting on site.
“I try to hit a variety of shots during warmups,” said Bair. “I try to figure out his strengths and weaknesses then. I thought I could take advantage of his second serve and use the angles to attack it.”
The final match of the day was at No. 3 singles. Lapel’s Camden Gooding survived a tie-breaker in the first set to win 7-6 (7-4) over Dylan Clark. He then rallied to win the third set 6-4. When that final point was made, the entire Lapel team rushed out to the court to congratulate him.
“I never thought Camden would play singles for us,” said Coomer. “He’s played doubles. But he’s got that slice, and he hits the ball well. He will get to shots you don’t think he will. I put him in challenges (against teammates), and he kept winning. I am happy for him.”
Lapel moves on with a 16-6 record to play Tuesday afternoon at Marion.
The Tigers close out the season at 10-12.
“This was a bit of an unknown for us as usually we’ve already played each other,” said DeVault. “But we didn’t face each other in the county. But both Justin and I thought the singles would be competitive, and for the most part they were. His kids played really well. I knew he would be tough at doubles with that experience against my freshmen and sophomores.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.