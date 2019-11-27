LAPEL -- It's become a tradition unlike any other for Lapel's girls basketball program, and that's defeating Alexandria on Thanksgiving eve.
The Bulldogs made it eight in a row over the Tigers in the teams' customary holiday fixture Wednesday night with a 58-35 victory. It was the Bulldogs' 10th straight win overall against Alexandria in the past eight seasons.
Lapel (4-1) had little difficulty extending its overall win streak to three. The Bulldogs got out to a 7-0 lead and really never allowed the Tigers (3-3) back in the game.
The Bulldogs had just one scorer in double figures, sophomore Ashlynn Allmann with 14 points. But she and the rest of her teammates pitched in not only on the scoring and rebounding fronts but particularly on defense.
Lapel gave Alexandria very few good looks. The Tigers shot 22.8 percent from the field (13-of-57) and 5-of-24 from 3-point range.
"The one thing you can control is to play hard on the defensive end every single night," Lapel coach Zach Newby said. "We try to control the controllables, and one of those things is to force people to do things they are not comfortable doing."
Newby said the Alexandria players are mainly right-handed, and he wanted his girls to force them to the left and make them finish tough shots. More often than not, the Tigers couldn't convert.
The Tigers' Reece VanBlair led all scorers with 15, and Kirsten VanHorn had 10, but they only had four players with points (Jada Stansberry had seven and Ally Honeycutt three).
Lapel, meanwhile, did have players step up when others couldn't.
While Allman met her 13.8-point average, fellow front-liner Makynlee Taylor (also 13.8 per game) was battling foul trouble and managed just seven.
"We like to play those two together " Newby said. "Ashlynn always seems to be in the right spot at the right time. She didn't finish as well as she likes to do, and she was a little bit frustrated with that and still ends up with 14."
Allman also had eight rebounds, including five offensive boards in the first half.
A third forward, Delany Peoples, finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Guards Morgan Knepp and Lily Daniels both scored eight, with Knepp adding five steals and four assists and Daniels four steals.
Off the bench, it was Makayla McDole with seven points and Chloe Tucker with five.
Lapel led 13-6 after one quarter and, after the Tigers got to within 18-12, the Bulldogs extended it to 29-16 at halftime and were up 40-28 through three.
The Bulldogs were 24-of-51 (47 percent) and had 43 rebounds to 35 for Alexandria.
"I'm pleased with where we're at early in the season," Newby said. "We have a lot of improving to do, and they know that. But to be 4-1 going into Thanksgiving is nice."
The junior varsity game went to Lapel 33-31, as leading scorer Deannaya Haseman (22 points) made two free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining for the win. Bri Fakes scored 13 for Alexandria.
Lapel hosts Yorktown (4-1) on Tuesday. Alexandria meets Liberty Christian (1-2) Saturday at 6 p.m. at Anderson University.
