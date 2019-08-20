ELWOOD — In a match fraught with emotion, Lapel used a pair of dominant middle hitters and a scorching service game to fend off upset-minded Elwood in four sets Tuesday, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 in its season opener.
Prior to the match, the Elwood players read a statement over the public address system in support of their head coach Lindsay Durm, whose father had passed away suddenly earlier this summer.
“I was not expecting anything like that,” an emotional Durm said after the match. “Most of the kids came to my dad’s viewing, stood in line for two hours just to pay their respects. That alone was super heart-warming, but this display of affection was a whole other level.”
The Panthers players seemed to channel that emotion and were aided by a supercharged student section that gave the match a postseason feel. Despite an 8-0 service run by Lapel junior Avery Bailey, which gave the Bulldogs a 14-8 lead, Elwood (0-2) battled back.
The combination of senior setter Kelsey Ruder and sophomore hitter Jaleigh Crawford kept the Panthers alive. Crawford had six kills in the first set, but it was a pair of aces by senior Annaka Wilson that closed out the first set.
Durm said handling Lapel is as much about dealing with a smart team as dealing with its talent.
“Half the battle (with Lapel) is taking care of the good players, because then they are really good at mixing it up,” Durm said. “I thought our girls did a good job of adjusting. When they got burned on something, typically, it didn’t happen again.”
Crawford finished the match with 10 kills, doing most of her damage in the middle. But the match turned when Lapel turned to its own middles, who were both equal to the task.
Seniors Zoe Freer and Makynlee Taylor began to assert themselves in the second set as the Bulldogs built an early 10-point lead on their way to a 25-15 set win to even the match.
“We were trying to be prepared, but that first set took us by surprise,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. “Obviously, we need the outside, too, but they’ll get there.”
Lapel turned to its service game to take control of the third set and the match. Juniors Madi Carpenter and Avery Bailey, eight and five aces respectively, took turns on long scoring runs that helped the Bulldogs pull away from a close set.
“(Madi) stepped up big time,” Eppert said. “In the summer, I knew she was ... getting better and better. She and Avery were all over the place tonight.”
Taylor put away a free ball to give the Bulldogs a scant 15-14 lead in the fourth set before a 7-2 run, sparked by two more Freer kills that put Lapel in control.
Freer finished with 15 kills to lead all players while Taylor added 13. Both players had three blocks. Sophomore Emma Jackley, in her varsity debut as the Lapel setter, tallied 31 assists and was able to keep her cool in a hostile environment.
“That’s one of her strengths, just keeping calm,” Eppert said.
Wilson and Ruder led the Panthers with four aces each while Ruder also had 11 assists.
Elwood will host Tri-Central on Thursday while Lapel will head to the Shenandoah Invitational on Saturday looking for a third straight title.
The Elwood junior varsity team came out on top of Lapel with a 25-24, 25-24 win prior to the varsity match.
Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 640-4886.
