LAPEL — On Senior Night, it felt like the upperclassmen for the Lapel girls basketball team spent about a thimble full of minutes on the floor together for the season finale.
But it really didn’t matter as the Bulldogs polished off a possible future sectional opponent in Wapahani, 53-42 on Tuesday night.
One of those seniors, Makynlee Taylor picked up two fouls in the first quarter and didn’t score before going to the bench. Still, the home team led 15-14 after one thanks to six points from senior Delaney Peoples and four from senior point guard Morgan Knepp.
Taylor returned in the second quarter and scored eight, one more than the entire Raiders’ team as Lapel took a 32-21 lead into halftime.
Taylor picked up her third foul less than a minute into the third quarter and returned to the bench contributing just two points to the scoreboard. Just two-and-a-half minutes later, Peoples had picked up her second and third fouls and joined Taylor on the sidelines.
So with Wapahani poised to make a run, for a time Lapel had Taylor, Peoples and Knepp all on the bench. That left sophomore Ashlynn Allman along with juniors Chloe Tucker and Makayla McDole to protect the lead.
They managed to hold on to most of it for a 42-34 advantage with eight minutes to play.
“That’s something we’ve been working on all year,” said Lapel coach Zach Newby. “When (Taylor and Peoples) aren’t out there, we lose size. But we’re not a worse team, we’re just a different team.”
Knepp actually returned before the third quarter ended. Peoples and Taylor followed at the start of the fourth and the Raiders really never got close enough to get a whiff of the lead.
“It’s so important to have people who can come off the bench and contribute,” said Newby.
Tucker was perhaps the best of several examples of that. She tied Taylor for the team lead in points with 13 and she missed just one shot all game.
“Chloe is such a good ball handler,” said Newby. “She really believes in herself now.”
Peoples was right behind those two with 12 points.
Lapel won the rebound battle 35-28 behind Allman’s eight boards. The Bulldogs had just 11 turnovers. They shot 17 times from beyond the arc but got just four to fall. They did a lot of damage inside as Taylor and People showed the ability to dribble to the rim from out on the court.
Wapahani freshman Camryn Wise led her team in scoring with 15 points.
“We made some adjustments on her at halftime,” said Newby. “She got 10 points in the first half and none in the fourth quarter.”
The Bulldogs are idle until they host the sectional Tuesday, playing that night against Elwood.
“We beat five of the six teams that are in the sectional,” said Newby. “I think we’re ready. I’m glad we have a week to prepare.”
Lapel finishes the season 16-6. Wapahani drops to 14-8 and still have another game on Thursday at home against Shenandoah.
