LAPEL — There were not many moments to smile for Lapel volleyball fans during a 3-0 loss to Class 2A No. 2 Wapahani in the Sectional 40 final Saturday night.
But, for coach Hilary Eppert, one such moment occurred when her team managed to stave off a match point in the third set.
Already down two sets and 24-11 in the third, Eppert rushed her seniors that were on the bench back into the game for one last moment on their home court. Sophomore Emma Jackley set the ball to Kenna Bauer, a defensive specialist who does not play at the net.
She did not miss her chance as she spiked the ball to the floor for a kill.
Although the Raiders finished off the match on the subsequent point, it was a moment Eppert won’t soon forget.
“That, to me, just shows me her fight. I mean, she fought tonight,” Eppert said. “Sometimes she shrinks a little bit in games, but she didn’t tonight.”
It was a nice moment in an otherwise dreary final match as Wapahani flexed its muscle in a convincing 25-6, 25-16, 25-12 win to advance to next week’s Elwood regional.
The Raiders waded through three Madison County schools in the tournament, shredding Elwood, Alexandria and Lapel with only the Tigers winning a set, by a 26-24 score, in the second set of Saturday’s semifinals.
The combination of blistering serves, solid defense and powerful attacking from Wapahani was too much for Lapel (16-12), which Eppert felt began the match a little too amped up.
“I don’t think we were intimidated. I just think we had a little too much adrenaline at the beginning,” she said. “We knew they were going to be tough, so I don’t think they were surprised by that.”
Particularly devastating to Lapel in the first set was a 10-point service run by Wapahani sophomore defensive specialist Emily Stewart. Three Lapel hitting errors and four kills by freshman Chloe Cook, who finished with a match-high 14, highlighted the run.
By the time Makynlee Taylor ended the run with a kill, the Bulldogs found themselves down 22-6.
“They are an incredibly tough serving team,” Eppert said. “We got stuck in a serve receive that we struggled with, and honestly I think that was the difference right there.”
Lapel did show some fight in the second set, leading for much of the early going. An Emma Anderson kill and a rare Raiders hitting error gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead at 11-8.
“I think that’s the bottom line,” Eppert said. “They fought. There was nothing to lose at that point. (I told them) ‘Just go out, play hard, play crazy defense, and keep swinging.’”
But Wapahani (28-5) showed why it has been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 almost exclusively this season. The Raiders responded with a 15-1 run to seize control of the set and the match.
In addition to Bauer, Lapel’s seniors include Delany Peoples (four kills), Zoe Freer (three kills, a block and two aces) and Taylor (two kills, three blocks).
Jackley finished the match with 13 assists.
Mallory Summers added 10 kills for the Raiders, and Alison Stewart handed out 35 assists.
