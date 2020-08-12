ANDERSON — It was an uncharacteristically slow start Wednesday for the reigning THB Sports Girls Golf Athlete of the Year on her home course.
Two bogeys and a short birdie miss left sophomore Macy Beeson at 2-over par through her first three holes and needing something to go her way.
She got that something in the form of consecutive birdies as she played the last six holes at 2-under par, and the entire Lapel roster utilized its home course advantage for a 156-196 win over the Daleville Broncos at Edgewood.
As a freshman, Beeson frequently was at par or better. To finish at an even-par 34 Wednesday, she needed to not only make quality shots, she needed to remain focused through the early struggles. She says being a year older has made her a year wiser.
“I knew I was getting myself into trouble, and I needed to turn it around or I wasn’t going to get myself where I wanted to be,” Beeson said. “I know what to expect this year. Last year, I was kind of just out here playing, but this season I’m more focused.”
She gave one stroke back with a bogey on the par-3 eighth, but closed out her round with a third birdie on the first hole, her ninth.
The Bulldogs all seemed comfortable at home. Sophomore Kerith Renihan and senior Sierra Campbell each shot 40 and junior Chloe Renihan added a 42 to complete the Lapel scoring. Even Lapel’s fifth score was a 43, which belonged to sophomore Grace Martin and was a personal best.
For a team hoping to return to the state finals this season, coach Dylan Crosley said it will be important for all five scores to continue to be solid, not just the four players who count toward the team’s score.
“She’s just got to know that her score does count,” Crosley said. “If we come down to a tiebreaker, then her score will count. She is very much a part of this team.”
The Broncos were led by senior Emma Allen with a 42 and sophomore Landrea Arnold’s 48. Arnold’s round was highlighted by a birdie on the first hole. Freshman Addie Gick carded a 51 for the second straight day, and senior Sara Cukrowicz and sophomore Olivia Reed each fired a 55.
Allen shared Beeson’s early struggles, including a pair of double-bogeys. She rebounded as well, making par on three of her last four holes.
“That’s what you’re supposed to be as a senior,” Daleville coach Joe Rench said. “You’re supposed to be able to lose those bad shots and bad holes and move on.”
The Broncos return to action for a third straight day Thursday when they visit Mississinewa, while Lapel will measure itself against some of the state’s best teams when it hosts the Lapel Invitational on Saturday morning.
Three teams currently ranked in the top 10 — Hamilton Southeastern, Westfield, and Noblesville — are among the teams who will come to Edgewood this weekend. It is an opportunity both Crosley and Beeson are looking forward to.
“I’m hoping we can be under 330. I think these girls can do it,” Crosley said. “If we’re under 330, I’m OK with it. We just want to go out there and compete with some of the best high schools.”
“I play with those girls during the summer season,” Beeson said. “I’m good friends with some of them, and it will be good to have that competition out here and know where I stand.”
Pendleton Heights will also participate in the invitational, which gets underway at 9 a.m.
