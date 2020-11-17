LAPEL — For the Lapel Bulldogs, the backcut was the unkindest cut of all on Senior Night on Tuesday night.
The Northeastern Knights played a physical style of basketball not usually seen or allowed in girls basketball and were successful in a 66-39 win over the Bulldogs, to drop them to 1-1 on the young season.
The Knights used screens away from the ball to power their offense and aggressive hand checks to frustrate the Bulldogs into 20 turnovers. There were 12 turnovers in the second and fourth quarters combined, a time when Lapel was outscored 44-12.
As for the backcuts, Lapel coach Zach Newby said, “We just didn’t communicate on those well at all. I don’t know if we weren’t loud enough or not talking at all or if we were just confused about switches. Whatever it was, it is something we will have to talk about (Wednesday).”
Northeastern, benefiting from some very easy shots off those screens, shot 28-of-53 from the field. By contrast, Lapel hit 13-of-46.
Lapel sophomore Kerith Renihan was the target of the Knights’ harassment, which on this night was deemed to be legal.
“If (the opponent) is going to be allowed to hand check with both hands out on the floor like that, we’re not going to be able to do very well,” said Newby. “I don’t teach them that. There aren’t going to be very many games where they are going to be allowed to do that.”
Northeastern, playing its first game, turned up the pressure in the second quarter, forcing seven turnovers and hitting 9-of-14 shots to turn a 15-11 deficit after one quarter into a 31-19 halftime lead.
Three times in the third quarter, the Bulldogs had the ball and trailed by just six. But on none of those occasions was the home team able to convert and get closer. A back-breaker was the offensive rebound, put-back basket made by 6-foot freshman Addisen Mastriano at the end of the third quarter to push the lead to 66-39.
Senior Lily Daniels led the Bulldogs with 14 points, and Makayla McDole was next with 13. No Lapel player scored more than five after those two.
“As good as Lily has been as a sophomore and a junior, she has never been the the No. 1 scorer before,” said Newby. “It is different when you’re the one being chased all over the floor.”
Lapel managed to outrebound the taller visitors 30-25, with Chloe Tucker getting seven boards. Daniels, Tucker and McDole are the seniors.
Sophomore Taylor Farris led the Knights with 19 points, but most of those came in the fourth quarter when the verdict was decided. Senior Jenna McFarland scored the first four points for her team, and that pushed her over the 1,000-point mark for her career. She finished with 15 points.
Lapel is in action next Friday with a visit to school-system rival Frankton.
